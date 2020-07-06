Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP over the July 4 holiday weekend.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYED JULY 3

12U

Section Two

Cocalico White 8, St. Leo Gold 1

Donegal Indians 10, Penn Manor 0

10U

Section One

Manheim VFW 16, Donegal 4

Section Two

Mountville Nationals 9, Mountville Pirates 1

PLAYED JULY 2 (reported July 3)

14U

Section Three

Hempfield 16, Cocalico Eagles 7

Mountville Orioles 11, Mount Joy 0

ROAD RACES

F&M TRACK CLUB

SHOE HOUSE 5-MILER, YORK

Chris Myers, 25:48, 1st overall.

Lyle Stauffer, 27:46, 5th overall.

Isabel Bentz, 43:38, 1st 60-69 AG.

F&M OPEN MILE TIME TRIAL

Nathan Henderson, 4:15; Amos King, 4:49; Carl Richter, 5:36; Becca Richter, 5:58.

GOLF

BENT CREEK

JULY 4TH MIXED FOURSOMES — First place, 33 feet from the hole on No. 1: Bob and Lesli Binford, Joe and Bonnie Lundy.

Second, in the hole on No. 18: Jim and Glenda Dornes, Steve and Linda Marshall.

Third, 1 foot from the hole on No. 18: Jim and Sandy Firmender, Steve and Janet Roberts.

Fourth, 18 inches from the hole on No. 18: Michael and Heidi Cohen, Dave and Christy Knox.

CONESTOGA

FOURTH OF JULY PARENT/CHILD 9-HOLE SCRAMBLE — First (tie), Tomlinson Family, Biggs Family, Sweigert Family, 35; fourth, Staub Family, 37.

FOURTH OF JULY MEN’S BETTER BALL TOURNAMENT — Gross: First, Peter Bulat and John Weber, 64; second, Wayne Work and Brian Rothweiler, 74; third, Chris Capoccia and Ben Berger, 75. Net: First, George Mastromatteo and and Mark Korman, 60; second, Lou Gaudioso and Tom Klingensmith, 62; third, Mike Valentini and Jim Lemonick, 63.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB

SATURDAY SWEEPS — 2 Best Ball of 4, July 4. First, Randy Smith, Bill Boben, Bob Gottlieb and Harold Miller, 116; second (tie), Robert Frankhouser, Noel Connaughton, Dominic Rice and Dwight Wagner, Dave Marks, Tim Brown, Jeff Thornton and Mike Montali, 122.

MGA BETTER BALL OF PARTNERS — July 5. First, Jeff Stoltzfoos and David McCormick, 61. Second (tie), Ted Bloom and Eugene Gardner, Scott Jones and Mark Maurer, 62. Fourth, Jordan Space and Matt Buckwalter, 65. Fifth (tie), Jeffrey Gisslin and Scott Trayer, David Hornberger and Pete Alecxih, 66.

MEADIA HEIGHTS

2020 MEN’S MEMBER-MEMBER — Day 1 Prize Breakdown, July 4.

Saturday Front 9 – Scramble: First, Tom Holben and Scott Dichter, 29; second, Tom Van Eck and Brad Van Eck, 29; third, Ted Bowers and Mike Chiodo, 30.

Saturday Back 9 – Alternate Shot: First, Corey Gast and Mark Gast, 34; second, Rick Pauli and Bob Miller, 34; third, Paul Marold and Rob Castor, 34.

Day 2, July 5. Overall tournament winners: First, Ken Stutz and KJ Stutz, 168, second, Tom Holben and Scott Dichter, 171; third, Jimmy Dunn and Dave Ranalli, 177.

Sunday Front 9, Better Ball: First, Tom Van Eck and Brad Van Eck, 28; second, Ken Stutz and KJ Stutz, 29; third, Scott Dichter and Tom Holben, 31.

2020 LADIES MEMBER-MEMBER — Day 1 Prize Breakdown, July 4.

Saturday Front 9: First, Joyce Hathaway and Janice Leakway, 32; second, Katie Lapinsky and Des Pursell, 32.

Saturday Back 9: First, Lisa Dichter and Robin Stauffer, 35; second, Mary Fleig and Constance Murphy, 36.Sunday Back 9, Aggregate: First, Jimmy Dunn and Dave Ranalli, 70; second, Ken Long and Bryan O’Toole, 72; third, Ken Stutz and KJ Stutz, 73.

Day 2, July 5. Overall tournament winners: First, Janice Leakway and Joyce Hathaway, 175; second, Lisa Dichter and Robin Stauffer, 177.

Sunday Front 9, Better Ball: First, Joyce Hathaway and Janice Leakway, 30; second, Christine Smith and Marianne Talbot, 30.

Sunday Back 9, Aggregate: First, Christine Smith and Marianne Talbot, 72; second, Lisa Dichter and Robin Stauffer, 73.

TANGLEWOOD

18-HOLE MIXED LEAGUE — Two-Person Better Ball, July 3-4.

White Tees, A Flight, low gross: First, Ted Hershey and Jason Lyon, 138; second, Josh Berczik and Matt Campbell, 148.

White Tees, A Flight, low net: First, Matt Campbell and Lenny Ciufo, 124; second, Bob Berczik and Lenny Ciufo, 127.

White Tees, B Flight, low gross: First (tie), Bruce Akerley and Rich Frampton, Brady Frampton and Rich Frampton, 155; second, Bruce Akerley and Brady Frampton, 156.

White Tees, B Flight, low net: First, Josh Berczik and Lenny Ciufo, 124; second (tie), Bruce Akerley and Jim Hassinger & Rich Frampton and Jim Hassinger – 129

Gold/Red Tees, low gross: First, Steve Amspacher and Doug Finkbiner, 142; second (tie), Steve Amspacher and Greg Minnich, Lou DeNome and Don Mills, 144.

Gold/Red Tees, low net: First, Deb Amspacher and Diane Finkbiner, 119; second, Mike Dings and Bob Sturgill, 135.