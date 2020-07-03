Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Thursday, July 2.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

PLAYED JULY 2

14U

Section One

Manheim Township Streaks 16, Penn Manor Comets 1

— Josh Zimmerman hit a grand slam and had 6 RBIs.

Elizabethtown Black 17, Lampeter-Strasburg White Sox 10

Mountville Angels 11, Cocalico Eagles 3

Section Two

Mountville Red Sox 16, Mount Joy 6

Manheim Tigers 14, Lampeter-Strasburg Blue 3

Solanco Black 4, Elizabethtown Black 3

Donegal Indians, Hempfield Red 11

Section Three

Hempfield 16, Cocalico Eagles 7

12U

Section One

Lampeter-Strasburg Cardinals 18, Hempfield 3

Manheim Township Streaks, 6 Mountville Indians 5

Section Two

Lancaster Rec 7, Mountville Phillies 5

Section Three

Mountville Tigers 18, Penn Manor White 3

— Deshawn Jones hit a solo home run in the third inning.

Mount Joy 10, Lancaster Rec 2

10U

Section One

Mountville Cubs 8, Manheim Township Streaks 5

Section Two

Mountville Giants 13, Mount Joy 1

Lancaster SALSA 8, Donegal Black 5

Cocalico Eagles 11, Hempfield 1

PLAYED JULY 1

14U

Section Two

Manheim Township Lightning 9, Elizabethtown Navy 4

GOLF

CHAPEL HILL

THURSDAY MORNING LADIES’ LEAGUE — July 2. First, Paula Levandowski, plus-8; second, Becky Wilson, plus-6; third, Sue Cosgrave, plus-5.

CROSSGATES

EAGLE — Jim Rapier eagled the 340-yard, par-4 fifth hole July 2 using a driver and an 8-iron.

SENIOR MEN’S LEAGUE — July 2. A Flight (net): First (tie), Harry Stauffer, Roger Bruszewski, 69; third, Jon Armstrong, 70. A Flight (gross): First, Ed Bhopa, 76; second, Hip Montano, 79; third, Bob Yobs, 80.

B Flight (net): First, David Doseff, 65; second, Dave Scott, 67; third (tie), Jack Manotti, Keith Hunsicker, Howard Pryor, Wayne Hoffman, 68.

C Flight (net): First (tie), Len Eiserer, Rick Gayeski, 61; third, Charles Smith, 63; fourth, Gary Krupa, 64; fifth, Carl Smith, 65.

D Flight (net): First, Jim Rapier, 56; second, Pat Loht, 63; third, Mike Pidgeon, 64; fourth (tie), Tom Hyland, Gene Wise, 65.

E Flight (net): First, Joe Driscoll, 57; second, Walt Ledzinski, 58; third, Frank Hoke, 59; fourth, Ned (Ed) Braun, 64; fifth (tie), Tom McCurdy, Tony Mann, Frank Sahd, 65.

Closest to the pin: No. 6, Dave Doseff, 3 feet, 6 inches; No. 17, Chris Baran, 8-9.

EVERGREEN

EAGLE — Al McHenry eagled the 250-yard, par-4 first hole July 2 using a driver and a putter.

FOUR SEASONS

LADIES’ NINE-HOLE LEAGUE — Medal Play, July 2. Flight A: Linda Goodhart, 27. Flight B: (Tie) Patti Hartman and Irene Kiphorn, 30. Flight C: Judy Gingerich, 32.

HAWK VALLEY

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, July 2, 37 players. First: George Saltzman and Joe Pieja, plus-15; second, Don Robbins and Mike Chism, plus-13; third, Bob Lee, Harry Ramsay and Mike Mackinnon, plus-11; fourth, Jim Regener, Carl Sabal, Rick Ruth, Jim Martzall and Ken Martin, plus-9.

Greenies: No. 2, Jeff Bohler; No. 8, Ron Rydell; No. 11, Carl Anderson; No. 17, Mike Mackinnon.

MANOR

HOFFA TEAM MATCHES — July 2. Front (plus-7) and total (plus-6): Scott Burtner, Dave Seibold and Dennis Gassert. Back (plus-4): Irv Fox, Jim Lloyd, Frank Cornwell and Bob Yerger.

HIGHLANDS OF DONEGAL

MONDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — June 29. A Flight (hdcp. 18 and below): First, Charlie Brecht, 67; second (tie), Ed BInder, Joe McDonough, 68; fourth, Guy Gillespie, 69; fifth, Larry Chottiner, 70.

B Flight (hdcp. 19 and above): First, Rod Shank, 63; second, Gerald Hassel, 64; third, Bob Culp, 66; fourth, R. Delk, 68.

Closest to the pin: No. 16, Rod Shank.

WEDNESDAY SENIOR LEAGUE — July 1. A Flight (hdcp. 18 and below): First, Ed Binder, 64; second, Frank Telenko Jr., 65; third, Barry Mowrer, 66; fourth (tie), Greg Smith, Jack Brubaker, 69.

B Flight (hdcp. 19 and above): First, Don Waite, 62; second, Bill Wentling, 63; third, Rod Shank, 64; fourth, Frank Telenko, 65.

Closest to the pin: No. 16, Barry Palmer.

PILGRIM’S OAK

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE — Last Player Standing, June 1. White Tee Flight: First (tie), John Simansky and Craig Frey, No. 19, in the hole; third, Pete Economos, No. 19, 123 yards; fourth, Joe Scott, No. 18, 6 yards; fifth, Jyuji Hewitt, No. 18, 15 yards.

Gold Tee Flight: First, Wayne Copes, No. 20, 150 yards; second, Bill Kimble, No. 19, in the hole; third, Doss Sams, No. 19, 1 inch; fourth, Paul Buehler, No. 19, 1 foot; fifth, Don Casler, No. 19, 150 yards.