Here is a listing of youth and recreational sports results reported to LNP on Wednesday, July 1.

LANCASTER COUNTY YOUTH BASEBALL LEAGUE

GAMES PLAYED JULY 1

14U

Section One

Mount Joy Blue 16, Garden Spot Spartans 13

Mountville Angels 11, Manheim Lions 0

MT Streaks 19, Hempfield Black 4

Section Three

Penn Manor Blue 14, Donegal Indians 4

12U

Section One

Manheim VFW 9, Penn Manor 1

Donegal Indians 12, Solanco Gold 8

Section Two

Solanco Black 10, Donegal Indians 9

Manheim Township Lightning 17, Garden Spot Blue Sox 0

Cocalico White 9, Cocalico Blue 0

Manheim Township Thunder 14, Garden Spot Royals 13

— Matthew Genovese hit a tie-breaking home run in the sixth inning.

Section Three

Manheim Township Chargers 17, Solanco Grey 2

Manheim VFW 13, Donegal Black 12

10U

Section Two

Mountville Pirates 11, Donegal White 0

GOLF

BENT CREEK

LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Flags Tournament, July 1. First: Laura Wolf, Linda Marshall and Bonnie Lundy, 84. Second: Nancy Gray, Janet Roberts and Joann Brayman, 92.

SHOT HIS AGE — John Whitehead Jr., age 81, shot a 78 on July 1.

CONESTOGA

EAGLE — Dave Lombardo eagled the par- 4 14th hole July 1.

WEDNESDAY LADIES’ LEAGUE — Red, White and Blue Scramble, July 1. First: Wendy Biggs, Donna Beck, Joan Bergey and Joyce Herr, 79; second, Danielle Berger, Fern Clemmer, Terry Devery and Beth Tomlinson, 84.

CROSSGATES

LADIES’ LEAGUE — July 1. A Flight: First, Anne Lengacher, 75; second (tie), Deb Hagerty, Cathy Miller, 76; fourth, Joyce Stabler, 78; fifth, Cindy Moore, 79.

B Flight:First, Kristin Schlageter, 68; second, Nancy Bradley, 80; third, Pat Newton, 81; fourth, Cindi Hendricks, 82; fifth (tie), Jean Hess, Carol Horning, 87.

C Flight: First, Lori Dimmig, 60; second, Karen Eckert, 61; third (tie), Ginjr Robinson, Allison Sullivan, Denise Mann, 72.

Team Yellow Ball: First, Karen Eckert, Cindi Hendricks, Denise Mann and Kristin Schlageter, 70. Second (tie), Allison Sullivan, Peggy Abrahamson, Kristen Rider and Lori Dimmig; Anne Lengacher, Deb Hagerty and Cindy Moore, 73.

FOXCHASE

SENIOR LEAGUE — Team Points System, July 1, 36 players. First: Norn Koontz and Terry Hildebrand, plus-12; second, Dave Novak and Charlie Miles, plus-9; third, Tye Zerbe and Dave Sarley, plus-6; fourth, Mike McKinnon, Dave Rupp, plus-5.

Greenies: No. 3, Charlie Miles; No. 6, Terry Hildebrand; No. 8, Denny Bittler; No. 13, Dennis Kluck.

FOUR SEASONS

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Lancaster Senior net, June 30. Flight A: First, Dave Kennedy, 66; second, Bud Detwiler 67; third, Greg Henning 68; fourth (tie), Jeff Bradley, Jesse Mellinger, 69; sixth, Rick Cless 70.

Flight B: First (tie), Bill Schantzenbach, Bob Reel, 71; third (tie), Bill Dorman, Bob Palmer, 72; fifth, Mike Albenzi, 73; sixth, Gerald Miller 74.

Flight C: First (tie), Joseph Yearm, Jerry Hoff, 70; third (tie), John Rohrer, Dan Schultz, Mark Gagnon, Ray Hottenstein, 72.

Flight D: First, David Nieman, 70; second, Ken Harmes, 73; third (tie) Jon Birtwistle, Ric Hoover, 74; fifth, Bill Parke, 75; sixth, Joe Devine, 77.

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Lancaster Senior net, July 1. Flight A: First (tie), Howard Benner, Cy Loy, Sam Casselberry, Jim Yeaglin, 67; fifth, Frank Tunis, 68; sixth, Randy Cooper, 69.

Flight B: First (tie), John Russ, Bob Sadoski, Roger Cook, 66; fourth, Dick Feather, 67; fifth (tie), Jim Hunt, Lew Knepp, 68.

Flight C: First, Barry Kidd, 63; second, Bob Hofmann, 65; third, Tony Tait, 69; fourth (tie), Terry Groft, Joe Klazas, 70; sixth, Don Denlinger, 71.

Flight D: First (tie) Clay Burkholder, George Grissinger, 68; third (tie), David Bowen, Ted Dzubinski, Jim Biller, 69; sixth, Joe LoVeccchio 71.

MANOR

WEDNESDAY LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Back Nine, July 1. First Flight: Gross, Pat Hertzog, 43; net, Cheryl Heckman, 30. Second Flight: Gross, Nicki Seibold, 46; net, Cheryl Greth, 30. Third Flight: Gross, Sally Sweigart, 52; net, Peggy Kopp, 32.

TANGLEWOOD

LADIES’ 18-HOLE LEAGUE — TWGA Memorial Tournament, June 30. Overall low gross, Cindy Moore, 84. Overall low net, Jo Pownall, 66.

A Flight: Low gross, Cindy Moore, 84. Low net, Jo Pownall, 66; second, Carla Horn, 72; third, Cathy Miller, 76.

B Flight: Low gross, Julie Enck, 93. Low net, Diane Finkbiner, 67; second, Pat Coomes, 72; third, Velda Emonds, 73.

Closest to the pin: No. 7, Cathy Miller, 20 feet, 3 inches; No. 13, Karen Miller, 13-10; No. 16, Cindy Moore,19-0.

MEN’S 18-HOLE LEAGUE — Four Club Tournament, July 1.

White Tees. A Flight: Low gross, Jim Howell Jr., 73; second, Mike Trout, 74. Low net, Mark Riley, 69; second, Ralph Sexton, 70; third, Gabe Skolnick, 72. B Flight: Low gross, Bobby Hodson, 78; second, Matt Campbell, 82. Low net, Bob Berczik, 72; second, Jack Kelley, 73; third, Dave Herr, 74. C Flight: Low gross, Doug Finkbiner, 85; second, Randy O’Connell, 87. Low net, Jim Hassinger, 72; second (tie), Dale Hershey and Terry Kreider, 74; third, Bruce Akerley, 76.

Gold Tees. A Flight: Low gross, Greg Minnich, 71; second, Steve Amspacher, 75. Low net, Jack Smith, 68; second (tie), Scott Aspril and Don Mills, 73. B Flight: Low gross, Robert McVey, 80; second, Bob Mullaney, 84. Low net, Rick Jackson, 71; second, Rick Blevins, 73. C Flight: Low gross, Jerry Trout, 90; second, Les Clark, 92. Low net (tie), Lenny Ciufo and Don Doolitlle, 74; second, Don Frank, 75.