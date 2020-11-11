As the NCAA early signing period for basketball and regular signing period for all other Division I and II sports began Wednesday, athletes across the country began signing National Letters of Intent and announcing their choices for the colleges where they plan to continue their scholastic and athletic careers.
Here is a list of Lancaster County athletes who have made their intentions public.
If an athlete is missing, coaches, parents and athletic directors may still add to the list via an email to sports@lnpnews.com.
COCALICO
• Tristan Current, baseball, Pennsylvania College of Technology
• Danielle Drain, soccer, Mansfield University
• Aidan Sturtevant, baseball, Washington (Md.) College
CONESTOGA VALLEY
• Brooke Eberly, field hockey, Indiana University of Pennsylvania
• Ellie Livingston, field hockey, Liberty University
• Abigail Morley, lacrosse, The College of William and Mary
• Bella Silvaggio (field hockey), University of Vermont
DONEGAL
• Madison Leety, field hockey, Kent State University
ELIZABETHTOWN
• Jackie Bruno, soccer, West Chester University
• Madeline Quinn, cross country and track, High Point University
LAMPETER-STRASBURG
• Malaina Bauzon, lacrosse, Arcadia University
• Chloe Blantz, softball, University of Delaware
• Shayla Burns, lacrosse, Gwynedd Mercy University
• Kelliann Drummond, lacrosse, Juniata College
• Daisy Frank, field hockey, Syracuse University
• Elizabeth Horner, swimming, Mount St. Mary’s University
• Alex Knapp, baseball, George Mason University
• Jeslyn Krebs, lacrosse, Old Dominion University
• Jacob Long, baseball, Washington (Md.) College
• Ellie Parido, swimming, East Stroudsburg University
LANCASTER CATHOLIC
• Josh Beck, baseball, Kutztown University
• Luis Correa, baseball, Point Park University
LANCASTER MENNONITE
• Triston Horst, baseball, University of Cincinnati
LINDEN HALL
• Anu (Mercy) Ademusayo, basketball, Northwestern University
MANHEIM CENTRAL
• Colton Book, baseball, Stony Brook University
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP
• Colin Fitzgerald, baseball, University of Maine
• Dylan King, baseball, Charleston Southern University
• Kyle Musser, baseball, Cornell University
• Drew Sassaman, baseball, Penn State-Harrisburg
WARWICK
• Sarah VanScoten, field hockey, Bryant (R.I.) University