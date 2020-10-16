A sign of a good team is when one cylinder doesn’t click, another one fires.

For host Lampeter Strasburg, it couldn’t have been more true than in its 40-7 win over Garden Spot in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three action Friday night.

It took some time for the offense to get rolling, until Sean McTaggart hit Beau Heyser for a 26-yard score at the 9:26 mark of the first quarter, but throughout the game, the Pioneers' defense played like the legendary Steel Curtain.

“They're nuts; they're just a bunch of maniacs running around out there,” McTaggart said. “And their goal is to not give up points every week.”

The offense did find its niche in the second quarter and scored 27 unanswered points. Overall, the Pioneers’ offense racked up 373 yards with McTaggart leading the way with his 223 yards passing and a four-touchdown night.

The mercy rule came into play after Alex Knapp scored on a 72-yard run with 10:16 left in the third, but even with most of its regulars on the bench, both units continued to dominate.

Play of the game

After failing to convert on a fourth down early in the second quarter, the Pioneers (4-0 Section 3, 5-0 overall) got a chance minutes later on a fourth-and-10 from the 28, with 8:56 left until halftime, when Ian Herr caught a 15-yard pass from McTaggart to make it a 13-0 game.

Notable

Jesse Martin continued to shine for the Spartans (1-3, 1-4). Not only did he account for plenty of yards on offense, but he also had two interceptions in the game. Martin scored Garden Spot's lone touchdown on a 35-yard keeper with 9:39 left.

Up next

Undefeated L-S travels to Ephrata for a matchup Friday, while Garden Spot looks to get back on the winning track against Lancaster Catholic.