Despite its long, strange trip to get there, Lampeter-Strasburg looked primed for the postseason Tuesday.

The Pioneers handled Northeastern, 57-38 in a District Three Class 5A first-round game on its home court.

They advanced to the second round of the single-elimination tournament, where awaits Shippensburg, which beat Big Spring in its first-rounder Tuesday. That game will be played Thursday at Shippensburg.

The Geyhounds are 15-2, third-seeded, and a lock to provide a sterner test that L-S got Tuesday.

Not that the Pioneers are concerned about seeds and records and such.

“We’re energized,’’ coach Ed Berryman said. “We’re happy to play. Any extra games we can get are a bonus.’’

The Pioneers came in having played only 11 games, the fewest of any boys district qualifier. They were off completely - no games, no practice - from Jan. 28 to Feb. 19, then played two nights in a row, and had played only twice since. They had also lost two of their last three.

Forget whether or not this felt like the postseason: Has this ever even felt like a season?

“I feel like these last few games, we’re getting better,’’ said Berryman, whose club improved to 9-3. “You know, we’re getting back into the routine.’’

Northeastern, of the York-Adams League, also has an eclectic resume. The Bobcats came in 11-6, with some losses to sub-.500 teams but two wins over usually-tough, 6A Central York.

Northeastern had some quickness and three senior starters, but it was soon evident they weren’t going to be able to score enough. And with freshman point guard Ty Burton delivering a couple of early 3-pointers en route to a 27-point night, it soon became evident that wasn’t going to be an issue for the Pioneers.

L-S led 8-0 very early, 24-17 at the half, and 39-23, on a little scoring flurry by senior forward Shawn McTaggert, after three quarters.

Then came the part that had to please Berryman. Northeastern - which, again, has some quickness - went into panic-press mode.

And the Pioneers turned the game into a rout by getting layup after layup.

“We knew they were going to pressure us,’’ Berryman said. “We said, ‘Two guys come to you, make a good pass, get the ball to the middle. We did some really good things, getting to the rim and finishing.’’

L-S junior guard Luka Vranich, in fact, had a strong night in all areas and scored 18. All layups.

“I just try to find open holes,’’ Vranich said. "I know my guys. They’ll find me.’’

