READING — Lampeter-Strasburg added gold to its magical postseason run Friday night. The eighth-seeded Pioneers went on the road and knocked off third-seeded Berks Catholic 35-21 in a District Three Class 4A championship football game.
In doing so, L-S captured the program's second district title, its first since 2007. The Pioneers (11-3) also topped the Saints (8-5) in the playoffs for the first time after coming in 0 for 2 in previous tries. Additionally, L-S became just the second No. 8 seed to win a district crown since the tournament brackets expanded to eight or more teams in 2004.
“I wouldn’t trade this season for the world,” L-S senior receiver/defensive back Jacon Kopelman said.
Kopelman was responsible for a huge blocked punt in the final minutes that was recovered by teammate Brady Cole. Five plays later, senior running back Bryan McKim punched in a game-icing 1-yard score with 1:59 left to push the Pioneers' advantage to 35-21.
“It means everything in the world,” McKim said of the final TD. “Not for me but the whole team. It’s just an amazing feeling.”
In his return after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, McKim carried the ball 18 times for 120 yards.
Meanwhile, the L-S defense mostly kept a lid on a Berks Catholic ground game that came in averaging 218 rushing yards per game but was held to 139 rushing yards on 40 carries, led by back Abdul MacFoy (25 carries, 123 yards, 1 TD). It’s also worth mentioning that the Saints’ offense was flagged for seven illegal procedure penalties, and racked up 12 flags and 76 penalty yards by the end.
After coming back from down 20-0 to win last week’s district semifinal at Bishop McDevitt, Lampeter-Strasburg had the opposite start at Berks Catholic’s Forino Sports Complex.
The Saints fumbled the ball away on its opening kickoff return, and L-S capitalized seven plays later when junior quarterback Conner Nolt connected with sophomore tight end Beau Heyser on a 4-yard TD pass across the middle to give the Pioneers an early 7-0 lead.
Four plays into Berks Catholic’s first official drive, Lampeter-Strasburg junior D-back Austin Stoltzfus nabbed an interception to set up the Pioneers on their own 38-yard line. Five plays later, junior running back Drew Harris punched in a 2-yard run to push the advantage to 14-0 at the 4:54 mark of the first quarter.
“With this team I honestly don’t think anything matters,” longtime L-S coach John Manion said. “But it’s nice not to have to play from behind.”
Berks Catholic caught its breath, and both teams traded long scoring drives over the next three possessions, with L-S eventually going into halftime with a 21-14 lead.
Gaining possession after a Nolt interception to open the second half, the Saints marched down the field on a 17-play, 69-yard scoring drive that chewed up about nine minutes and tied the game at 21-21 at the 1:13 mark of third quarter.
L-S fumbled on its ensuing possession, only to immediately get the ball back when Berks Catholic fumbled it away on the next play, recovered by Pioneers senior linebacker Mike Del Grande.
L-S scored eight plays later on a 3-yard rushing score from junior Owen Fikkert to go back up, 28-21.
“Everybody rallied around each other,” Manion said of the victory. “Some games were defensive-led. Some games were offensive-led. Tonight we picked each other up.”