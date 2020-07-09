Lampeter-Strasburg school district has temporarily put voluntary offseason football conditioning workouts on hold after receiving a report of illness and awaiting COVID-19 test results, according to assistant superintendent Andrew Godfrey.

"One of our football coaches reported that he was ill," Godfrey said in a three-sentence written statement released Thursday afternoon. "In an abundance of caution, practices were canceled for the time being. We do not yet have test results and we cannot make any further comment."

A district spokeswoman declined to immediately provide more details, including whether some or all levels of football practice had been canceled.

The move comes as some college programs, like Ohio State and North Carolina, suspended their own practices Wednesday over coronavirus concerns. Locally, the Centennial Conference, which includes Lancaster's Franklin & Marshall, has suspended its fall sports schedule. Nationally, the Ivy League on Wednesday became the first NCAA Division I conference to suspend all fall sports.

The PIAA is currently allowing voluntary offseason workouts to take place across the state, as long as safety protocols for coaches and student-athletes are in place.

The Lampeter-Strasburg school board approved an athletics health and safety plan June 29. Posted on the district’s website, it says in part that “families will be notified of an illness or exposure to the team via head coach or similar method,” and that modifications to practice and competition schedule “may be necessary depending on exposure.”

The district's high school varsity team is the reigning District Three Class 4A champion; it beat Berks Catholic in the 2019 championship game before falling to eventual state champ Thomas Jefferson in the PIAA semifinals.

Heat acclimatization for all Lancaster-Lebanon League and PIAA football teams is scheduled to start Monday, Aug. 10, and run through Aug. 14, with training camp for all L-L League and PIAA football teams starting the next week. L-S is scheduled to open its season on Friday, Aug. 28 at home vs. Warwick in a nonleague game.

