Down four offensive linemen to injury entering Friday's football game, Donegal's run-based offense got nothing going against unbeaten Lampeter-Strasburg.

On the other side, the defending District Three Class 4A champion Pioneers had little trouble moving the ball, and also took advantage of some Indians' turnovers en route to an eventual 42-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three win in Mount Joy.

But an L-S squad with high hopes beyond the regular season was far from satisfied with the outcome.

Longtime Pioneers' coach John Manion wasn't pleased with his team's four fumbles, three of them recovered by Donegal (1-2 league, 2-2 overall)

"It's not about the points. It's about the ball hitting the ground," Manion said. "We have to take better care of it."

L-S two-way lineman Nick Del Grande also felt the Pioneers (3-0, 4-0) could've done better offensively.

"We weren't satisfied with how we played at all," Del Grande said. "We still felt like we were sloppy. We had a good week of practice. But some of these plays we messed up. That's not how we wanted to execute."

Del Grande was a key cog for an L-S defense that held Donegal to four first-half yards, all of them on the ground. L-S's defense also tallied five tackles for loss, two interceptions and a fumble recovery before intermission.

The Indians' Wing-T offense had mustered just 34 total yards by the end, nearly all of them coming on the game's final drive, when the backups were in on both sides.

"Playing their Wing-T, we run a Wing-T, so we know how it works," Del Grande said. "We knew keying the guards all night would tell us exactly where the play is going. We have good D-ends and linebackers that stay home, so we're there to stop them."

How it happened

L-S went down the field on its first two drives of the game, combining for 111 yards on 17 plays, with the first drive capped with Austin Stoltzfus' 11-yard run and the second drive capped by Drew Harris' 30-yard TD scamper.

Donegal's ensuing drive ended with a punt being blocked by the Pioneers' Beau Heyser, who scooped up the ball at the Indians' 3-yard line, shed a tackler and hit pay dirt.

Donegal's next play from scrimmage was an interception by L-S linebacker Brady Cole.

Pioneers' QB Sean McTaggart (6-for-8, 59 passing yards; nine carries 29 rushing yards) connected with Alex Knapp on a scrambling TD pass to the back of the end zone.

Harris (17 carries, 105 yards, two TDs) punched in his second score on a 6-yard run just before halftime to give the Pioneers a 35-0 lead going into the break. He paced a Pioneers' run game that churned out 214 yards.

L-S has now scored 40 or more points in every game this season, and has outscored its opponents 179-35. The Pioneers' defense has now recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Donegal, meanwhile, has been held to 21 points over its last three games after putting up 42 points in its season-opener.

Up next

L-S returns home next Friday to host Garden Spot, while Donegal will host Ephrata.

