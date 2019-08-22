It will be a nostalgic kind of football season at Lampeter-Strasburg this fall.
The Pioneers are set to open their final campaign in Section Two of the Lancaster-Lebanon League; L-S will move to Section Three next year in the league’s impending realignment, so this will be the last go-round of rivalry games for the Pioneers before they rekindle some former Section Three rivalries from back in the day.
L-S will feature one of the top quarterbacks in the circuit in Sean McTaggart, a gifted dual-threat player who accounted for 2,420 total yards and 24 total touchdowns last fall in his breakout sophomore campaign.
“Having Sean back is a big advantage for us,” said L-S receiver Jacob Kopelman, one of McTaggart’s sure-handed targets. “He’s one of the top-ranked dual-threat quarterbacks in his class in the state. There’s a reason for that. So we’re going to stretch some defenses.”
With a plethora of skill kids in tow, L-S’s offense has the potential to make a lot of defensive coordinators dizzy in the coming months. And after a couple of years of middle-of-the-pack finishes in the section race, this could be the season the Pioneers are back with the lead pack.
About the offense
McTaggart returns to pilot the Spread Wing-T, and he’s a good one. He’ll have familiar faces like backs Bryan McKim, Alex Knapp, Owen Fikkert and Drew Harris, and receivers Kopelman and Austin Stoltzfus at his disposal, giving L-S a must-see offense.
However, just one experienced trench enforcer is due back, and that’s OT Zac Shelley.
“We have to protect the quarterback,” coach John Manion said, “because we’re like four or five deep at wide receiver, and all of those kids are typical No. 1 kind of kids. Skill-wise, we’re set. But we only have the one kid back on the line in Zac. The other guys are coming along; we know who the top eight are, and now they just have to play it out.”
About the defense
A new look for the Pioneers, who junked their 4-3 look in favor of a 3-3 Stack scheme, which Manion dusted off and reinstalled for this fall.
Key cogs should include Kopelman, Knapp and Logan Bradley all returning to the secondary, plus Shelley at DT and Christian Garver at inside LB. And here’s a name to remember: Manion is high on Michael DelGrande, who should slot in nicely at OG and LB.
“We changed to a three-front scheme, like we used to,” Manion noted. “We really like our inside ’backers (Del Grande, Garver, Harris). Up front, it’s kind of a thin group for that style of defense, but they can all move and they all have high motors. They’ll pack a punch for their size.”
Intangibles
Don’t underestimate the last year in Section Two angle; this senior class wants to leave its mark against the usual suspects, and L-S has a battalion of skill kids to light up any scoreboard.
“We’re going to give you everything we’ve got,” Kopelman promised. “It’s our last season in this section, so we want to go out with guns blazing, and set off some fireworks.”
Key to the season
Giving McTaggart enough time for him to use all of his targets and spread the ball around. And stopping people. All the points should be great; L-S has to play some inspired defense, too.
Final word
“I like the competition level, and how they’ve become an actual ‘team’ already, even before we started practicing,” Manion said. “We have very solid athletes across the board, and our older guys are pushing the younger guys. They support each other, so that part has been really nice.”