The Milk Jug trophy is remaining at Lampeter-Strasburg for another year.

The Pioneers, back on the field and opening defense of their District Three Class 4A championship, opened the season in fine fashion Friday night, dropping rival Solanco 47-15 in a nonleague game in Quarryville to retain the Milk Jug.

L-S built a commanding 40-0 lead to trigger the mercy rule in the third quarter, before Solanco finished fast with a pair of fourth-quarter scores. But the Pioneers feasted on five turnovers, and scoring touchdowns off of all five takeaways, to take an 8-3 lead in the trophy series between the neighboring school districts.

“Honestly, it’s just fun to be back out here again,” L-S coach John Manion said. “Our defense played well all night; I’m very proud of their effort, and I think a lot of their turnovers were from us putting pressure on them, and putting heat on their quarterback.”

L-S had three interceptions and recovered a pair of fumbles, overcoming 11 penalties for 105 yards for an opening-night victory — and getting to hoist the Milk Jug yet again.

“It’s nice to have it,” Manion said. “We like to keep those trophies in-house.”

Friday’s game was played before a sparse audience; with stadium limitations at 250 people, L-S’s side was completely empty, while Solanco’s side included the cheerleading squad and just a handful of parents, as school’s deal with COVID-19 protocols.

On the field, L-S QB Sean McTaggart picked up right where he left off in his all-star sophomore season. After missing last year with a knee injury, McTaggart made a triumphant return behind center against Solanco. The senior clicked on 7 of 12 passes for 117 yards with a pair of TD strikes, and he had a hand in all four of the Pioneers’ first-half scores, when L-S built a commanding 26-0 lead at the break.

McTaggart’s 2-yard plunge opened the scoring; he zipped a 21-yard TD pass to Ian Herr to make it 12-0; he threw a 26-yard TD strike to Austin Stoltzfus for a 19-0 lead; and McTaggart’s 4-yard keeper gave L-S a cozy 26-point cushion at the half.

Conner Nolt, who stepped in at QB for McTaggart last fall, and helped the Pioneers win the district title, has found a new home at outside linebacker. He came up with a pair of interceptions Friday, and the latter he returned 74 yards for a TD to give L-S a 40-0 lead.

Earlier in the third quarter, Alex Knapp zoomed 29 yards for a TD run on a perfectly executed sweep play. Owen Fikkert punched in a 4-yard TD run to cap the Pioneers’ scoring.

Solanco QB Mason St. Clair had a 7-yard scoring keeper and Zach Turpen, who rushed for a game-high 91 yards, had a 12-yard TD run in the waning seconds for the Golden Mules, who simply couldn’t overcome those five turnovers.

“Honestly, I wasn’t so sure that we’d even have a season,” Solanco coach Tony Cox said. “So I’m glad we got to come out here and play L-S in the first game, for the Milk Jug, because none of us knows what might happen next week. L-S looked really good; they’re big, and McTaggart is back and he looked good. We had our opportunities and we did some good things, but we didn’t make a couple of plays.”