Lampeter-Strasburg erupted offensively and dominated defensively Friday night, as the Pioneers steamrolled Spring Grove 50-6.
After a slow start in the first quarter, the Pioneers erupted for 36 points in the final 15 minutes of the first half.
The L-S defense was a constant dominating force throughout the first half, consistently bringing down ballcarriers in the backfield and harassing Spring Grove quarterback Andrew Osmun every time he dropped back to pass. In fact, the Pioneers held Spring Grove to minus-1 yards on its first 13 rushing attempts.
Meawhile, Lampeter-Strasburg featured a balanced attack on offense. Running backs Alex Knapp, Bryan McKim, and Owen Fickert took turns gashing the Rockets’ defense.
At the same time, quarterback Sean McTaggart displayed mobility combined with a strong arm and pinpoint accuracy, finding his three favorite targets, Beau Heyser, Austin Stoltzfus, and Jacob Kopelman all over the field.
McTaggart’s talent was on full display late in the first half as he escaped pressure, rolled to his right and zipped a laser 35 yards to Stoltzfus.
Turning point: After recovering a fumble at the L-S 8-yard line, Spring Grove had a golden opportunity early in the game to tie the game at 7-7, but the Pioneer defense had other plans. The defense forced three incompletions and stuffed a running attempt for a 5-yard loss. From that point, it was a tidal wave of Pioneer momentum that swarmed the Rockets.
Star of the game: McTaggart was steady and at times spectacular in the first half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 145 yards. He also threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.
Key statistic: Minus-1. The amount of rushing yards the Pioneer defense yielded on the first 13 rushing attempts by Spring Grove.
Up next: L-S travels to Millersville to play Penn Manor on Friday.