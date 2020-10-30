As postseason tune-ups go, this one fired on all 12 cylinders.

Lampeter-Strasburg scored four first-quarter touchdowns and never looked back in a 63-6 drubbing of winless Northern Lebanon on Friday night in Lampeter.

Playing close to the vest, for any scouts in the area, the Pioneers (7-0) ran 36 times for 278 yards, attempting just three passes.

Sean McTaggart (2 rushes for 38 yards, 2-for-3 passing for 36) passed for a touchdown and ran for another before being excused for the evening with 6:39 to go in the first half. Beau Heyser returned an interception 35 yards for a score and Elijah Carr scooped and scored from the 25 on Conner Nolt’s blocked punt for the opening advantage.

Drew Harris (5-41), Owen Fikkert (2-12) and Payton Cunningham (1-31) ran for TDs in the second quarter, Giovanni Malatesta (5-60) scored in the third, and Drew Gochenauer (12-53) denied a score as the first half ran out, closed the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Northern Lebanon got on the board in the fourth quarter, using up 10:22 of the quarter to go 77 yard in 17 plays with Devin Barker taking the ball in from the 5. The PAT sailed just wide left, however.

Turning point

The Vikings (0-7) picked up a first down on their opening possession and, on fourth-and-3 at their 35, they went for it. Quarterback Grady Stichler passed to Barker, but the Pioneers’ Alex Knapp fought off a block to tackle Stichler for a 2-yard loss. Two plays later McTaggart hit Austin Stoltzfus on a 29-yard post route, the Pioneers led, and the rout was on.

Up next

The Pioneers open the District Three Class 4A playoffs as the No. 1 seed, hosting fourth-seeded Conrad Weiser next Friday. The Vikings continue their pursuit of that elusive first win on the road at James Buchanan.