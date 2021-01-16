Lampeter-Strasburg coach Kylie Turner has a simple way to motivate her swimmers, and obviously her team is listening, as the Pioneers' boys and girls squads got out to 2-0 starts in the first week of the season.

“Each night I told the team you swim like it's your last race, because we have such a short Section Two season before the championship season begins,” Turner said.

L-S topped Conestoga Valley and Lancaster Catholic last week in Section Two contests. That included the boys’ tight 82-79 victory against the Buckskins on Thursday, which came down to the must-win final relay.

Ryan Smecker, Nathan Eberly, Kyle Spaulding and Andrew Reidenbaugh secured the meet victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay, capping off an outstanding opening to the campaign.

“This has been an exciting week for both teams, as they finished the week 2-0,” Turner said. “But this is most exciting for our boys. I'm unsure of the last time they were 2-0, and they very well could have a winning season this year.”

Turner credited rigorous out-of-water training when the swimmers could not get in the pool during the most recent COVID-19 shutdown of sports.

“Each swimmer had different reactions (to the shutdown) and many were heartbroken. But we didn't take a break from dry-land training,” she said. “Our swimmers have goals to accomplish in the pool this season, and taking a break was not going to help achieve those.”

It showed in the water during the week and according to Turner, that hard work produced multiple top times.

“Doing the out-of-water training helped us to return to the pool on Jan. 4,” she said. “Last week, every swimmer came to practice with a hard-working, focused mentality.”

Looking to win a second straight Section Two girls title, L-S has also stood out this season, and it’s been more than just the front line.

For example, five different swimmers won races against Conestoga Valley, as only Elizabeth Horner (500 freestyle and 200 individual medley) won two individual events. The Pioneers' girls also won all three relays, with Bre Fluhr, Kara Scranton and Zara Paisley teaming with Horner for two of those races.

The great times early in the season does not shock the coach, and her teams are benefiting from it.

“Having close races brings excitement and fast swims, which all my swimmers enjoy,” Turner said. “I'm never surprised by fast times because I know my swimmers are capable of dropping time and beating their best times.

‘This year it's all about numbers, and who you have on your roster. Sometimes it may not be the fastest kid in the pool, but they can complete the race and earn the team points.”

Quote of the week

On Tuesday, Manheim Township coach Dan Graybill said he was surprised at the fast times the Blue Streaks were able to swim during their boys-girls sweep of Hempfield.

“I had kids that swam their best times,” he said. “It was almost a month out of the water, and for them to come back and do as well as they did was amazing.”

Close meets

Behind two wins each from Riley Kraft and Alexa Alhadeff, McCaskey's girls team defeated Penn Manor in one of the other close meets this past week, 84-73.

And the Cocalico boys team had just enough to top Conestoga Valley 77-71.

