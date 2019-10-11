Lampeter-Strasburg had a two-score lead early in the fourth quarter against visiting Solanco in their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football rivalry game Friday night, but the Golden Mules were still kicking with a physical, punishing running game and a resiliency that had already helped them rally from one 14-point deficit.
When a rare pass left the hands of Solanco quarterback Grady Unger, Lampeter-Strasburg's Christian Garver read it, plucked it out of the air on the Mules' 32-yard line and rushed it into the end zone down the left sideline with 8:14 to play.
Garver's grab was part of a 20-point fourth-quarter outburst for the Pioneers, who brought the Milk Jug trophy back to West Lampeter with a 41-14 victory.
"We lost out on probably the ultimate goal, a section title, without some help at this point," said John Manion, Lampeter-Strasburg's coach. "But I know how much these rivalry games mean to these communities. To get that back, you can see the excitement right now."
The big plays that boosted the Pioneers (3-1 Section Two, 6-2 overall) began on the third play from scrimmage. After Solanco's defense stuffed a pair of Lampeter-Strasburg runs, QB Conner Nolt hit Austin Stoltzfus for a 64-yard touchdown.
Nolt, who took over the starting job under center after a Week 1 injury to Sean McTaggart, finished the night with 13 completions on 17 pass attempts, for 274 yards and four touchdowns — each of them for 30 yards or more — and no interceptions, one week after a two-interception outing in a loss to Manheim Central.
"I couldn't be more proud of the way he bounced back," Manion said of Nolt. "He had one bad game all year in a rough spot, and this is the best game he's ever played."
TOUCHDOWN, Lampeter-Strasburg. Conner Nolt to Alex Knapp for 41 yards. Pioneers answer with 1:10 left in the third quarter, taking a 21-14 lead moments after Solanco scored to tie it. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/fjnOmnFKnT— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 12, 2019
Nolt set up Beau Heyser with a pass behind a pair of blockers for a 33-yard catch-and-score that gave the Pioneers a 14-0 lead with 1:18 left in the first quarter.
But the Golden Mules (2-2, 5-3) answered behind senior fullback Nick Yannutz, who carried the ball 38 times for 237 yards, eclipsing the 3,000-yard mark for his career. He set up a 1-yard touchdown run for Unger and authored a 16-yard scoring run of his own to tie the game with 2:57 left in the third quarter.
Nick Yannutz set up Solanco's TD with this 15-yard run, picking up yardage on second and third efforts. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/YJb6Fh3and— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 11, 2019
"We had a tough time with the fullback game," Manion said. "They run it very well, but we took a lot of the other stuff away, and when it mattered, we made a play."
One of those plays was a 41-yard touchdown strike from Nolt to Alex Knapp on the drive following Solanco's score. After a Pioneers' defensive stand, Nolt completed another long pass, turning a third-and-18 into a 55-yard touchdown pass to Stoltzfus.
"It's a huge momentum shift," said Garver of the big plays. "It can be third and a mile, and we get that one big play, and it sparks the whole momentum. We just get momentum back on our side."
Garver, who also had a fumble recovery and several key tackles, maintained the momentum with his interception return. Bryan McKim capped the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run with 3:43 left and the Milk Jug trophy within reach.
Lampeter-Strasburg's Christian Garver gets involved for a third-down stop on Solanco's Rashwwn Carter. Mules try a fake punt pass that falls incomplete. Pioneers have the ball and a 21-14 lead with 10:30 left. #LNPFootball pic.twitter.com/cg0ztNfNMg— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) October 12, 2019
"We knew it was going to be a big game," said Tony Cox, Solanco's coach. "The Milk Jug. The kids played hard, and they fought hard. I just feel bad for the seniors because we weren't able to bring it back."