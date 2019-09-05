From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

A few notables about Saturday’s nonleague games — Lampeter-Strasburg at West York and McCaskey at Reading — plus all of the Week 3 predictions:

1. This probably wasn’t the start rookie coach Ivan Quinones and his West York Bulldogs envisioned. After two games, West York has yet to find the end zone, as the Bulldogs have been outscored 98-0 by Central York (60-0) and Shippensburg (38-0). West York’s offense — steered by returning York/Adams all-star QB Corey Wise — hasn’t found its groove, and the Bulldogs will look to avoid a 0-3 start on Saturday when red-hot L-S (2-0) comes to town for a 1 p.m. nonleague kickoff. The Pioneers are sailing. Yes, all-star QB Sean McTaggart was lost for the season after suffering a Week 1 knee injury. That’s a bummer. But that didn’t slow down L-S in Week 2, when Connor Nolt stepped into the QB duties and helped the Pioneers blank Penn Manor 35-0. In two games, L-S has outscored its foes 85-6, and the Pioneers are averaging 408 yards and 42.5 points a night. West York’s job: Slowing down L-S’s stable of playmakers, including backs Bryan McKim (26-183, 3 TD) and Alex Knapp (15-170, 1 TD, 11.3 yards per carry) and pass-catchers Austin Stoltzfus, Beau Heyser and Knapp, who all have three receptions in the Pioneers’ spread Wing-T attack. L-S has the Lampeter Bowl showdown next week at home against Conestoga Valley in the Section 2 opener, so you know coach John Manion and his Pioneers would love some momentum heading into that game, where the Buckskins will be out to defend last year’s traveling-trophy win. FYI: L-S outlasted West York 35-28 last year in Lampeter.

2. Is this the week McCaskey puts it all together and takes a big step forward? First-year coach Sam London and his Red Tornado certainly hope so, after some tough sledding in the first two weeks. McCaskey fell behind Red Lion 39-0 on the way to a 39-14 Week 1 setback, and last week, York’s offense carved out 424 yards — 402 on the ground — in a 61-0 W against the re-tooling Tornado. Now McCaskey faces a Reading team that is 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade, on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Albright College. Thinking the first half is probably key in this contest: Reading has outscored its first two opponents — Kutztown and Coolidge (Washington, D.C.) — 32-0 in the second quarter and 64-9 overall in the first half. So McCaskey can’t dig a hole. Also, the Tornado’s offense — which has seen multiple quarterbacks take snaps in the first eight quarters, and is simply looking for some consistency — must solve Reading’s swarming defense, which is yielding just 108 yards per game, tops among Berks League squads. McCaskey must also contain Knights’ hard-charger RB Jesus Rodriguez (21-205, 2 TD, 9.8 yards per carry) and playmaker QB Branden Boutte, who has passed for 183 yards and a score. FYI: McCaskey had one win last year and it was against — ta-da — Reading, by a 34-17 score in Lancaster. ... And this: Yes, Reading is a former L-L League member. The Knights called the L-L home from 1987 until 2009, before heading back to the Berks League in 2010. Reading won four L-L Section 1 championships, and they were all shared titles, in 1992 (with Hempfield and Wilson), 1998 (with Hempfield), 2000 (with Cedar Crest and Wilson) and 2003 (with McCaskey).

3. WEEK 3 PICKS

Some tricky games to prognosticate on the Week 3 docket. Remember, no wagering.

LAST WEEK: 13-3

OVERALL: 29-7

Annville-Cleona over Ephrata

Donegal over Columbia

Lancaster Catholic over Elco

Octorara over Northern Lebanon

Lebanon over Pequea Valley

Cedar Crest over York

Hempfield over Central York

Manheim Township over Central Dauphin

Penn Manor over Dallastown

Warwick over Manheim Central

Wilson over Spring-Ford

Cocalico over Governor Mifflin

Conestoga Valley over Spring Grove

Elizabethtown over Conrad Weiser

Palmyra over Garden Spot

New Oxford over Solanco

Lampeter-Strasburg over West York

Reading over McCaskey

