Lampeter-Strasburg High School starting junior quarterback Sean McTaggart is likely done for the year after suffering a knee injury in Friday’s lopsided season-opening football win over Spring Grove.

The injury came at the start of the second half when McTaggart was returning a kickoff on the Pioneers’ home turf field.

“It was actually a good return,” said Steve McTaggart, Sean’s father. “He was out past the 50 (yard line) and planted.”

Steve McTaggart said his son saw three doctors and a physical therapist over the weekend. An MRI is scheduled for Monday to confirm the actual injury. But all signs are pointing toward a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee, Steve McTaggart said.

“He can’t flex his (right) foot or feel the top of his foot,” Steve McTaggart said.

Losing McTaggart would be a devastating blow for a L-S team with high expectations in 2019. McTaggart gathered 2,420 total yards and 24 total touchdowns a year ago as a sophomore last season, and thus entered this year as one of the top QBs in the Lancaster-Lebanon League as a dual-threat type in the Pioneers’ spread/Wing-T offense.

He also averaged 22 yards on eight kickoff returns in 2018. It’s uncommon for QBs to also return kicks, as most coaches don’t want to risk injury to their signal-caller. Though, McTaggart is not your common QB considering he was the only L-L signal-caller last season with both 1,500-plus passing yards and 500-plus rushing yards. He’s also been a kick returner for most of his football playing career.

Asked Sunday night whether he’ll rethink having a QB returning kicks moving forward, Manion said, “I’ll rethink doing it with him (McTaggart) next year.”

“He’s the best we had at it,” Manion said. “If I had a QB who is a pocket kid who didn’t run the ball I wouldn’t have him returning kicks. But Sean is a good athlete and he’s a heck of a runner. His legs are just as good as his arm.”

And Steve McTaggart, who is a coach of the L-S junior high team, agreed with Manion.

“I have no animosity at all towards John Manion. He’s a wonderful coach,” Steve McTaggart said. “I hear people on Friday nights say, ‘Why is he (McTaggart) returning kicks? Because he’s good at it. ...It (the injury) could have happened at any point.”

Before the injury, McTaggart had already thrown for 154 yards and two TDs to go along with 23 rushing yards and a score, part of a 36-point onslaught in the final 15 minutes of the first half of Friday’s game.

Backup sophomore Berkeley Wagner then entered and went a perfect 2-for-2 with 53 passing yards and a TD, along with 17 rushing yards on three attempts, in his first varsity snaps in the eventual 50-6 victory.

“He (Wagner) is actually a receiver,” Manion said. “Our backup quarterback (Conner Nolt) was unavailable because of an injury.”

Nolt is expected to be cleared Monday and compete for the starting QB gig with senior Logan Bradley and possibly a couple other players, Manion said.

“It’ll change it obviously,” Manion said of the offensive approach with McTaggart out of the picture. “Sean is not just a QB, he’s a special QB. But we have three guys who we think can do different things.”

McTaggart is likely looking at surgery in three weeks followed by an eight-month recovery, according to Steve McTaggart. That timeframe should get Sean McTaggart back on the field by the start of summer prospect camps, where he hopes to get in front of the eyes of college coaches.