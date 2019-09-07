YORK — Getting entirely motivated to play a struggling opponent can be challenging for a high school football team.
But that was not the case for Lampeter-Strasburg when the Pioneers traveled to face a West York team that had not scored a point in its first two games.
While Lampeter-Strasburg did fumble away the opening kickoff, the Pioneers were dominating the rest of the way, rolling up 517 yards of total offense in Saturday afternoon’s 49-6 victory.
“We lost our focus a few times on individual plays, but overall I thought we did a great job of making sure we came in ready to go,” Lampeter-Strasburg coach John Manion said. “That was a focal point all week. We've had two slow first quarters, so it was easy to motivate them because they saw it themselves.”
The early turnover did not hurt as the Pioneers did not allow a first down on the Bulldogs’ opening series.
Once Lampeter-Strasburg did get the ball, it took only seven plays until Jacob Kopelman took a screen pass from Conner Nolt and raced 32 yards for the game’s first score.
Another quick West York possession put the Pioneers back in business on a six-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Bryan McKim’s 50-yard touchdown run.
Three players after L-S made it 14-0, the Bulldogs responded with their only points of the game and season when quarterback Corey Wise hit a streaking Chaz Etheridge for a 65-yard scoring pass.
A short while later, the Pioneers’ response was epic, as they scored two touchdowns in a 30-second span. Alex Knapp zipped his way for a 65-yard scoring run and junior Parker Owens fell on a Bulldogs fumble on the next play.
Nolt threw a corner route to Austin Stoltzfus, who made a terrific leaping grab while barely keeping a foot inbound for a 16-yard touchdown and 28-6 lead.
"When he threw that I saw it was back-shoulder so at the last second I turned and got my hand and caught it," said Stoltzfus.
Pressed into action when starter Sean McTaggart suffered a season-ending injury in Week One, Nolt was terrific on Saturday. The senior completed four of his six passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
“You never want the job given to you that way, but it really wasn’t given to him,” Manion said. “He has been earning it for two years. Injuries happen at every position and you have to be ready. Conner has done an amazing job. He’s always done whatever we have asked.”
Crediting his team, Nolt said that Stoltzfus’ hands have helped him succeed.
“They are unbelievable. I know I can always trust this guy and toss it up there and know he’s got me,” Nolt said. “I think it’s more trust. I trust all the guys I play with, I trust our whole backfield, wide receiver corps, our linemen and our defense does a phenomenal job.”
The duo combined again late in the first half when Stoltzfus took a Nolt pass 83 yards for another score and 35-6 halftime lead.
McKim, who opened the second half with a 35-yard touchdown run, totaled 118 yards on seven carries and Drew Harris ran for 90 yards with a score.