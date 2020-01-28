As Catherine Horner’s hand hit the wall to close out a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay, a cheer spread from her teammates waiting behind the blocks down the Lampeter-Strasburg bench. It was no match, however, for the roar that followed minutes later.
Huddled in the far corner of the pool deck at the Ephrata recCenter, the Pioneer girls broke out in celebration after hearing the final results of Tuesday’s Section Two swim meet. With a 96-74 victory over the host Mountaineers, L-S had won its first section championship.
“Going into it, we had just that mindset of we wanted to be section champs, but we had to swim it,” Pioneers coach Kylie Turner said. “We had to swim like we wanted that section championship and we did. Every single one of those girls, all of them, led to that final win today and the section title.”
Sisters Catherine and Elizabeth Horner led the way for L-S (6-0 Section Two, 7-2 overall), swimming in two winning relays and taking two individual events each. Catherine Horner claimed the 200 freestyle by seven seconds (1:59.83) before taking the 100 backstroke (1:01.28), while Elizabeth Horner posted a seven-second win in the 200 IM (2:18.12) before touching first in the 500 freestyle (5:31.06).
But it was the Pioneers’ depth, and a little extra speed late, that helped them snap Ephrata’s streak of three consecutive section titles.
Trailing by two after the opening relay, Ephrata (3-2, 4-4) looked poised to trim the deficit with second- and third-place finishes in the 200 freestyle. While Catherine Horner had first place all but locked up, Ephrata’s Alyssa Fedorshak was in line for second and teammate Sarah Heberlig looked to be in control of third.
Abby Nagle had other ideas.
The L-S senior powered off the wall for the final 25 yards and pulled into third place, touching 0.83 seconds ahead of Heberlig for an important three points.
L-S’s Kara Scranton (lane 3) pulls away to win the 100 free in 56.47. Ephrata’s Alyssa Fedorshak 2nd, L-S’s Abby Nagle 3rd. #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/LLNDAdxMij— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) January 28, 2020
L-S repeated the feat in the 100 butterfly, with Ellie Parido winning in 1:07.43 and Natalie Dietrich closing the gap in the final lap to finish third behind Ephrata’s Emma Huber.
In addition to the 200 freestyle relay, Ephrata picked up wins from Mary Campbell in the 50 freestyle and Maddy Fritz in the 100 breaststroke.
“Our word this week was persevere — we had Ephrata, we had to persevere, we had to finish strong,” Turner said. “They lost to E-town, we beat E-town, so if this were to be a loss, it would be a three-way tie (for the section) and our girls were really fired up. They wanted to win that title outright.”
The Ephrata boys tightened their grip on the Section Two boys’ title with a 120-42 win on Tuesday.
The Mounts (5-0, 7-1) won 10 of 11 events, led by double winners Colby Simes and Thomas McGillan, who swam to a 29-second victory in the 500 freestyle and a 22-second win in the 200 IM.
L-S (1-5, 1-8) won the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Ryan Smecker, Kyle Spaulding, Justin Miller and Andrew Reidenbaugh clocking in at 3:46.61.
Ephrata’s Colby Simes (lane 4) wins the 50 freestyle in 23.98. Teammate Lucas Knopsnyder (lane 6) 2nd, L-S’s Justin Miller (lane 3) 3rd. #LLSwimming pic.twitter.com/OpKa9P9oTs— Diana Pugliese (@dianapugs) January 28, 2020