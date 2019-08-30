The end of an emotional week of practice found Lampeter-Strasburg without its starting quarterback, Sean McTaggart, for the season, and running back Owen Fikkert for the near future.
And, six minutes into the game, losing the field position battle and about to fall behind.
The Pioneers needed something to rally around and they would get it, sparking a 35-0 mercy rule victory over Penn Manor, Friday night in Lampeter.
“It was a heck of a game,” Pioneers coach John Manion said.
On the second possession of the game, Penn Manor’s Isaiah Stoltzfus took a screen pass 28 yards to the L-S 8, first-and-goal.
The shotgun snap to quarterback Luke Braas was high — for the third time in the game — and this time went over Braas’ head.
L-S’s Brady Cole covered the ball at the 23 and while the Pioneers (2-0 overall) did not move the football on that possession, it signaled a turning point in the game.
On their next possession, they marched 52 yards in six plays, Tim Martin taking a sweep left eight yards to the end zone on the second play of the second quarter, and L-S scored three times in the next four minutes to take control.
“We were kind of losing the field position battle up to that point,” offered running back Alex Knapp, who finished with 131 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
“The offensive line did a great job with the buck sweeps and jet sweeps,” Knapp continued. “They got out there and I just found the big boys.”
Knapp was just one leg of an attack that amassed 326 yards on 49 rushes — classic L-S Wing-T.
Fullback Bryan McKim pounded out 105 yards and two TDs on 15 carries as L-S scored four times in the second quarter, then set the mercy rule in motion with McKim's 2-yard bolt following Brady Cole's 36-yard interception return in the third quarter.
“I love our team,” Manion said. “They came back, battled. The backs ran hard. Once we started executing, (we were) getting first downs consistently.”
Meanwhile, John Brubaker, whose Comets dropped to 1-1 overall, could only lament the early opportunity, and momentum, lost.
“We weren't real clean with some of our exchanges there,” he said.
“I thought we started out well. Turnovers hurt us a bit (the Comets lost the fumble and had two interceptions) and our defense was on the field a lot tonight.
“Give L-S credit, they came to play with a purpose tonight. We didn't,” he said.
Largely because the L-S defense clamped down hard, holding the Comets to 96 yards total offense, minus 22 rushing on 19 tries.
Christian Garver had a pair of sacks, and Jake Hines and Parker Owens had big tackles for losses for the Pioneers.
Nolt was 4 for 10 for 41 yards, with a 22-yard TD completion to Martin, just over a minute to play in the first half.
Up next: The Comets look to get back on track hosting Dallastown Friday night. L-S travels to West York for a Saturday afternoon contest with a 1 p.m. kickoff.