Lampeter-Strasburg completely dominated Lancaster Catholic on Friday night on its way to a 48-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory.

L-S wasted no time putting its stamp on the game, forcing a three and out, which was followed up by a 34-yard punt return by Alex Knapp.

From there, Austin Stoltzfus got the Pioneers' onslaught going on their first offensive play, taking a jet sweep, cutting back inside and darting 26 yards for a score.

Later in the first quarter, Drew Harris rambled 11 yards for a touchdown.

From there, the Pioneers' defense absolutely shut down the Crusaders, and forced two turnovers. Conner Nolt intercepted a Lancaster Catholic pass at the Crusaders’ 15-yard line after the Pioneers' offense had been thwarted on a fourth-down attempt. L-S did not waste this opportunity as Sean McTaggart scored from 1 yard out.

Later in the half, Parker Owens intercepted a screen pass right at the line of scrimmage. Moments later, McTaggart executed a perfect fake handoff on a run-pass option, and then hit Ian Herr streaking across the field for a 40-yard touchdown.

Herr hauled in a second touchdown pass near the end of the first half.

In the second half, the Pioneers picked up where they left off, using Harris runs and a screen pass to Owen Fikkert to march down the field. McTaggart scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with a shifty, elusive run from 15 yards out.

Key statistic

The Pioneers' defense limited the Crusaders to six passing yards and 19 yards rushing on 16 carries in the first half. Half of the 16 carries were held for no gain or a loss, and Catholic managed only two first downs.