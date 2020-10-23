In a crazy first half that featured two defensive safeties, three interceptions — on three consecutive series — two fumble turnovers and a 2-0 Ephrata lead after one quarter, Lampeter-Strasburg scored 26 unanswered points in the second quarter and cruised to a 54-16 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory Friday night at Ephrata's War Memorial Field.

With the win, the Pioneers (5-0 L-L, 6-0 overall) wrapped up the outright Section 3 title.

This is L-S's eighth overall L-L section championship and first since co-title in Section 2 in 2015. It is also the school's first outright title since 2014, a Section 2 crown.

Early on, the game was not indicative of the final score, as the Mountaineers' defense and special teams made several big plays, including recovering a fumble on a punt, James Ellis intercepting a pass and getting a safety on Hunter Mortimer’s tackle in the end zone.

Andrew Reidenbaugh's 30-yard field goal got the Pioneers on the board, making it a baseball score, 3-2, with 9:21 left in the second. It was all L-S after that. After Ephrata fumbled, the Pioneers' Alex Knapp scampered for an 18-yard touchdown, Parker Owens made a tackle in the end zone for a safety and Owen Fikkert caught a 4-yard pass from Sean McTaggart and L-S had a 19-2 lead.

Turning point

Ephrata (2-2, 3-3) was driving just before the half and attempted a 35-yard field goal with 0.9 seconds left in the half. Owen Knutsen picked up the loose ball at Ephrata's 24 and dashed down the right sideline for 76-yard touchdown.

Stars of the game

Though he started slowly, McTaggart rushed for one TD and threw for three more. Drew Harris caught a 16-yard TD pass from McTaggart and rushed for 70 yards on 13 carries for L-S.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Key statistic

L-S rushed for 282 yards, but more importantly, held Ephrata to only 16 yards rushing in the first half as the Pioneers pulled away.

Somber moment

The game was delayed for 15 minutes as Ephrata's Mortimer was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Up next

Ephrata will travel to Columbia on Friday and L-S hosts Northern Lebanon.