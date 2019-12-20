It’s not often, if ever, you see a basketball team win without recording a field goal in the final 13:41 of a game.
The Lampeter-Strasburg boys pulled off the feat Friday night in a 54-50 win over Elco in a Sections Three-Four crossover game in Lampeter.
“Seriously, is that right?” said Pioneer coach Ed Berryman, when told his team’s final basket of the game came at the 5:41 mark of the third quarter. “I didn’t even know that. I don’t think that’s ever happened before.”
Fortunately for the Pioneers, they built a large early lead and were able to convert 14 of 17 free throws in the final quarter, so they could overcome the drought.
When Ian Herr hit a 3-pointer to open the second half, the Pioneers (4-0 Section Three, 5-2 overall) led the Raiders 36-14. They built the lead thanks largely to Seth Beers’ hot hand in the opening half.
Beers buried five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 20-point half before finishing the game with a season-high 30 points.
“Seth is fantastic,” said Berryman. “He’s our floor leader. I have faith in him and whenever he feels like he has the opportunity, he has a green light.”
The L-S lead was 40-19 when Beers knocked down the Pioneers’ final basket of the game in the early stages of the third quarter.
After that, Braden Bohannon picked up the hot hand and led the Raiders comeback try.
Bohannon scored nine unanswered points as part of a 15-0 run that carried into the fourth quarter and suddenly, the L-S lead was down to 40-34 with 7:49 to play.
“We knew they were going to strike back,’’ said Beers, who came in averaging 21.8 points per game. “We’re not going to hold them to 14 points two halves in a row.”
Bohannon scored 15 of his team-high 22 points in the second half.
“I told the kids at halftime this game is far from over and (Elco) proved me right,” Berryman said. “We were able to hold them off at the end.”
But it wasn’t easy.
The Raiders (3-1 Section Four, 5-2 overall) cut the deficit to two points on four different occasions in the final 2:06 of the game, but they could get no closer as the Pioneers kept returning to the free throw line. And, fortunately for them, converting once they got there.
L-S had only three field goals in the second half.
‘’They got very aggressive up and into us, so they put a lot of pressure on us,” Berryman said of the Elco defense. “I think we were also a little tired at that point and I think we lost our legs a little bit.”
After starting the season with back-to-back losses, the Pioneers have now won five straight games, including three this week.