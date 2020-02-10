Experience and youth both came up large when needed for host Lampeter-Strasburg during Monday's Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball quarterfinals.
That, and practice from the free-throw line, where the Pioneers scored their final five points, none bigger than when Caleb Smoker stepped up to the stripe with four seconds remaining.
Smoker, who 11 seconds earlier had hit 1 of 2 from the line, drained both free throws, and Elizabethtown's desperation heave missed as time expired, giving Lampeter-Strasburg a 64-61 victory and a date with Cedar Crest in Wednesday’s league semifinals. The teams will meet in a 6 p.m. start at Hempfield.
“We practice free throws every day, so I am thinking take my time, do what I usually do and they will fall,” Smoker said.
Pioneers coach Ed Berryman liked having his senior in that situation.
“I had faith in him,” the coach said. “I know he's a good foul shooter. He's calm and I am OK with him being on the line there.”
Of course, it was a young player who came up with a clutch play late.
Elizabethtown's Elijah Eberly drove for a layup, his team-high 21st point, tying the game at 56-56 with exactly three minutes to play.
A short while later, Pioneers sophomore Isaiah Parido intercepted a Bears pass. Down the court, Austin Stoltzfus found Parido, who hit a huge 3-pointer and 59-56 lead.
Stoltzfus then stole the ball and ended up at the line. The junior hit both and Lampeter-Strasburg was up five with 66 seconds left.
However, nine seconds later, Elizabethtown's Patrick Gilhool hit two from the line, closing the gap.
The Bears forced the Pioneers to take a timeout, but it took nearly 27 seconds to commit three fouls and send Smoker to the line.
Smoker hit the first, only to see Gilhool knock down a 3-pointer with 4.3 seconds left.
A quick foul was called, but Smoker calmly drained both for a 64-61 advantage.
“That was very uncharacteristic of us,” Bears coach Rocky Parise said of the late possessions. “About a minute and a half we were holding for the last shot. We've done this so many times and for some reason we weren't able to do that. Those two turnovers really hurt.”
Yet, Elizabethtown had a final shot when Luke Pierson grabbed an offensive rebound of a missed trey and found Gilhool, who launched a shot that hit the front rim as the buzzer sounded.
“I expected a dogfight and we knew it was going to be a heck of a game,” Berryman said. “That's a very good basketball team over there and every time we play, we have close games. Fortunately, we came out on top this time.”
Earlier, Eberly scored on a layup and came out of nowhere to tip in a miss, putting the Bears ahead 54-53 with four minutes left. That lasted about 35 seconds as Seth Beers drained his fifth 3-pointer and game-high 24th point, and Lampeter-Strasburg was back in front 56-54.
The teams will meet again Monday in the opening round of District Three 5A play, in a 7 p.m. start at Elizabethtown.