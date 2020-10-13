Lampeter-Strasburg and Donegal squared off in a matchup of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two cross country front-runners in Tuesday's regular season finale at Elco.

The L-S boys and Donegal girls took care of business to wrap up separate section crowns.

Pioneers' freshman Colin Whitaker won the boys race in 16 minutes, 30 seconds. Donegal senior Myra Naqvi won the girls race in 20:47. Both runners set the pace early by taking large leads, distancing themselves along the way to win by wide margins.

The Hempfield boys and the McCaskey girls also won races Tuesday to win L-L Section One crowns.

For the boys, L-S runners took three of the first five spots and six of the first 11 to top Donegal, 21-36, and Elco, 20-39. With the victories, the Pioneers (11-0) finished a perfect regular season and to win consecutive section crowns, edging section runner-up Donegal (10-1).

Whitaker won his fourth race of the season in as many tries — he missed a Sept. 28 meet with a stomach bug.

“This was my favorite race so far," Whitaker said. “It's the first section title for me. I think it was the third for them. It puts the icing on the cake for the final race of the regular season."

For the girls, Naqvi and Indians' teammates Hadley Shoaf (second place, 21:16) and Amanda Fry (third, 21:23) were the first three runners to cross the finish line. Donegal took six of the top 11 spots to beat L-S, 18-39, and Elco, 22-39.

The Pioneers (9-2) came in needing to win in order to nab a share of the section crown, but Donegal (11-0) instead won it outright.

“It's our third year in a row (winning a section title)," Naqvi said. “We're just happy to have a lot of success our whole high school career."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Naqvi won her fourth of five races this season, her lone blemish being runner-up to Annville-Cleona's Braeten Peters on Oct. 1.

“I always try to go out a little fast so that way I can force myself to keep it going," Naqvi said after Tuesday's race. “This course is really flat. If there's a rolling hill, I'll use it and keep pushing."

In Section One, the McCaskey girls beat Cedar Crest, 22-34, and Lebanon, 15-50, to finish 10-0 in its league slate and capture the L-L Section One crown.

Red Tornado freshman Gabriella Thiery (first, 2015) edged Cedar Crest senior Gwyneth Young (second, 20:27), as the Red Tornado runners took four of the first five spots.

The McCaskey boys also edged Cedar Crest, 27-28, which gave the Falcons (7-2) their second loss of the year and served to seal the Section One crown for Hempfield (10-0), who beat Ephrata 15-50 on Tuesday.

The Black Knights took the top eight spots over the Mountaineers, led by sophomore Aidan Hodge, who had a winning time of 16:38.

It's the fourth section crown in six seasons for the Hempfield boys.

All of Tuesday's L-L cross country results

L-L League cross country standings