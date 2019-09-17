Daniel McMichael said if he could have jumped he would have when he saw four of his Lampeter-Strasburg cross country teammates sprint toward the finish line.
McMichael’s work was done, having already finished with the fastest time, but he knew it was a big meet when the Pioneers hosted Manheim Central and Garden Spot in a Section Two showdown on Tuesday.
While he came in first in 17:13, McMichael saw the Barons duo of Elijah Wagner (17:22) and Isaac Martin (17:33) place second and third, making the next spots crucial.
Lampeter-Strasburg’s Nathan Eberly was fourth in 17:35, and the next five runners finished a total of two seconds apart, from 17:52 to 17:42.
When Pioneers David Pritchard, Colten Morris, Luka Vranich and Michael Greenwald sprinted to the end, earning fourth through seventh place, it wrapped up the team competition, 23-35 over Manheim Central.
“That made me kind of jump up. I don’t know if I actually did — my legs are dead. Inside, I definitely jumped,” McMichael said of watching his teammates’ finish.
The Pioneers improved to 7-0 with an 18-44 win over Garden Spot. The Barons’ record is now 6-1 after topping the Spartans 18-44. Zane Kauffman posted Garden Spot’s best time in 18:05.
Afterward McMichael thanked Wagner.
“He ran out fast and had me for the first two and half miles,’’ McMichael said. “My only thought was to try and catch him. I thought from the start, I’d be side-by-side with him, but that wasn’t the case. Seeing him ahead of me really pushed me farther than I thought I could go on my own.”
Girls competition
Tuesday’s meet started well for Lampeter-Strasburg as Colleen Gilbert (19:43), Micah Gordley (20:00) and Aubrey Magagna (20:14) took the top three spots in the girls competition.
That helped the Pioneerss win both of their meets, 20-35 against Central and 15-55 versus Garden Spot, giving the Pioneers a clean sweep.
“We were all very anxious for today,’ said Gilbert. “We were all getting into our zone, focusing on our goals. It was a very exciting start and to watch the guys finished we were all freaking out.”
Even at the finish line Gilbert looked like she could keep on running. Safe to say, the medically related struggles of her junior year are long behind her.
“This year, I had all my training and motivation to get out there. So, I’ve been feeling really great and excited about the season,” she said.
Olivia Sunderland (20:36) was fourth overall, leading Manheim Central, which defeated the Spartans 15-55. The Barons and Lampeter-Strasburg girls finished the day tied for second in the section with matching 6-1 records.
Cloe Martin (22:24) rounded out the top five, finishing as the first Garden Spot female.
Still, the day belonged to Lampeter-Strasburg, obviously pleasing coach Mari Cunningham.
“The most important thing to me is they are all together as a team and really excited about it,” she said. “We had a lot of PRs today. There’s nothing better than having a lot of PRs on your home course.
“They had individual goals and what they were going to do to help their team and everybody stepped up.”