Lampeter-Strasburg alum Dustin Stoltzfus was back at his parents’ West Lampeter Township home Thursday night. Two days earlier, Stoltzfus was in Las Vegas when he won his main event fight on Dana White’s Contender Series’ second episode that aired on ESPN+. It earned him a contract from UFC.

“I just got the contract. I need to look at it,” Stoltzfus said by phone. “I just got a text from my manager. If I saw it right, I have three or four fights, and each time I win, my fighter’s purse increases. If I fight one more time this year, three times next year, already through that contract, if I win all of them, I’ll have a decent chunk of change. It’s a good start to a lot more financial security. ...it also takes a huge weight off of looking for the next fight all the time.”

It’s a big step for Stoltzfus, a 5-foot, 11-inch middleweight fighter (171 pounds to 185 pounds) who has been living and training in Germany since 2014, when he turned pro in mixed martial arts. He’s now 13-1, having won his last eight bouts.

He won Tuesday’s fight via first-round TKO after dislocating the arm of his opponent, Penncrest alum Joseph Pyfer, on a slam. Pyfer, who turned pro in 2016, entered with a 7-1 record and four KOs. Stoltzfus, 28, is more of a submission fighter.

“My goal in the first round was just to chip away at him (Pyfer) a bit,” Stoltzfus said. “It worked out exactly as I wanted it to up until the arm (dislocation). I wanted to work on his calf until he shoots. Let him get the takedown. ...go to the ground from there. I fight well off my back. Eventually I wanted to get a submission or a sweep.”

After stepping out of the cage, Stoltzfus met White, the UFC president.

“Hey, Dana,” Stoltzfus said.

“Great fight,” White said.

Up next, Stoltzfus anticipates fighting again in late-September or early- to mid-October. Asked if he has any preference for who he’d like to fight next, Stoltzfus said, “If I would call someone out they might listen. At this point, I’ll leave that up to my management to decide who would be a good fight for me.”

In the immediate future, Stoltzfus plans to visit a brother in New York before returning to Germany, where he travels to three different locales in order to train in different fighting disciplines, usually taking a train and then riding a bike the rest of the way.

“Hopefully with this pay increase, I can get a car and drive around a little bit better,” he said. “That will definitely help.”

In his seventh year as a pro, countless hours of training and 14 professional fights, things are looking up for Stotlzfus. But he’s still far from what he hopes to achieve.

“It is a huge accomplishment but this is not my goal to have made it to the point where I’m signing a contract,” he said. “I want to get in there and establish myself as a UFC fighter. There’s a lot of work to be done.”

