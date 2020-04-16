If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, brothers Christian and Jackson Ray would be on the La Salle University campus. Christian, a freshman who started eight of the final nine games of the 2019-20 season for the men’s basketball team, would be busy putting in offseason work on the court. Jackson, a senior, would be spending his final collegiate baseball season on the mound.

Instead, the Octorara graduates are both back home in Gap, again living under their parents’ roof.

“Actually, it’s been weird; we’ve been getting along strangely well for brothers,” Jackson Ray said. “We spend a lot of time together at school, too. We ate dinner together a lot. He lived on campus, I lived off campus. He would come over a lot.”

The pandemic cut short Christian’s basketball season with the Explorers, who were set to face Davidson in the opening round of the Atlantic 10 tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn when the season was canceled.

“When the A10 canceled the basketball tournament, (Christian) told me day before it got announced,” Jackson Ray said.

The baseball team practiced the next day. It was then Jackson learned the remainder of his season had also been bagged, prematurely ending his athletic career.

“That’s the hardest part is just you identify as an athlete,” he said. “It’s weird waking up and knowing I don’t have practice that day or a game that weekend.”

A 6-foot, 4-inch left-hander, Jackson Ray had been the Explorers’ workhorse pitcher, who had led the team in innings pitched each of the previous two seasons.

With La Salle bringing onboard two top-line starters for the 2020 campaign, Ray had accepted a new role as a relief pitcher.

“I’m a competitor, so if someone throws me in and it’s time to go, I’m ready,” he said. “I like the bigger pressure situations anyway. So it’s not too much of a big deal.”

Ray was still working out the kinks as a reliever before the plug was pulled on the season. In his only two relief appearances, he had given up four runs, one earned, in 2 ⅓ innings of work.

“The first game I was a little nervous,” Ray said. “I was experienced but it felt like I had to prove myself again. I was trying to prove I belong.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

In the two appearances, Ray gave up five hits, three of them for extra bases. But Ray had often given up extra-base hits throughout his career, a result of mostly being an off-speed pitcher, which can sometimes result in breaking balls hanging over the plate.

“The second game it was one bad pitch,” he said. “And I gave up an extra-base hit.”

With a fastball that tops out in the mid-80s, Ray understands any potential shot at the pros he may have had was already limited. To make it the minor leagues, Ray said he’d have to throw a fastball, “in the upper 80s, low 90s.”

As a result, he’s accepted that his baseball career is now behind him.

“It’s a new chapter of life,” he said. “I’m excited for it.”

That new chapter will come after he completes a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He hopes to one day become a probation or parole officer in order to help those coming out of prison re-enter the community.

“I’m very big into helping people less fortunate than myself,” he said.

Related articles