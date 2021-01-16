Seven games on the L-L League girls basketball Friday night slate, including a couple of head-to-head section matchups heading into the weekend.

Here’s a roundup, along with a few notables sprinkled in there for good measure …

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 51, Solanco 39 — Things are starting to take shape in the Section 3 hunt, and the Pioneers are putting themselves in position to run with the lead pack until the finish line. Jenna Daveler (career-high 16 points), Emma Drouillard (11 points) and Kiersten Hostetter (career-high 11 points) all hit for double-digits, L-S drilled eight 3-pointers, and the Pioneers subdued the back-to-back reigning section champs. L-S (3-0 league, 3-0 overall) is now tied for the top spot in the section race with Cocalico, and the Eagles are set to visit the Pioneers next Thursday. L-S finally pulled away for good on Friday with a 16-9 fourth-quarter clip. Paige Phillips scored 9 points for host Solanco (0-1, 0-3).

SECTION 4

Elco 55, Donegal 33 — The Raiders bolted to an 11-4 lead right out the chute, and grabbed a 29-16 halftime cushion and never looked back, as the host Indians played their first game this season — and first under rookie coach Matthew Warner. Kailey Eckhart bucketed a season-high 21 points and Amanda Smith added 15 points for Elco (1-1, 3-1), which had a 19-point third-quarter uprising to ice it. Sophia Floyd had 10 points for Donegal (0-1 0-1).

SECTION 5

Lancaster Mennonite 64, Annville-Cleona 38 — The host Blazers snapped a first-place tie with the Dutchmen, and took over sole possession of the top spot as Lily Lehman (15 points), Tiana Delgado (career-high 14 points) and Rebecca Lane (12 points) showed the way. Mennonite (2-0, 2-1) seized control early with an 18-4 first-quarter blitz, and the Blazers finished fast with 20 fourth-quarter points to win going away. Brittany Nye bucketed 17 points for A-C (1-1, 1-1).

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 49, Ephrata 34 — In a backyard rivalry scrap in Denver, Hannah Custer scored 20 points, Naleah Sauder chipped in with 10 points, and the host Eagles outscored the Mountaineers 28-18 in the second half to remain undefeated. Cocalico (3-0) is also tied atop the Section 3 hunt with L-S. Jasmine Griffin scored 11 points for Ephrata (2-2), which was within five points at the half. But a big second-half effort spurred the Eagles’ victory.

Manheim Central 56, Penn Manor 47 — The host Barons hit the court running with a 20-4 first-quarter spree, and Maddie Knier pumped in a career-high 30 points for Central (2-2), which dispatched the Comets, one night after Penn Manor picked up a Section 1 win over McCaskey. Lily Sugra dropped a career-high 24 points for the Comets, who had a 19-14 third-quarter clip to hang tough. But Penn Manor (2-2) never got over the hump.

Governor Mifflin 49, Lebanon 34 — In Shillington, the host Mustangs drilled seven 3-pointers, and Stella Mollica popped in 15 points for Mifflin, which had a 27-21 halftime lead, and then used an 11-5 third-quarter spurt to open up some breathing room and KO the Cedars (0-3). Giahny Correa scored 13 points for Lebanon, giving her 917 career points.

Also Friday, Lancaster Country Day, the back-to-back reigning D3-1A champ, topped Octorara in a Section 5 tilt in Lancaster. Here’s the game story …

* A busy Saturday slate with eight nonleague tilts, and all of them are afternoon tip-offs. That includes the Catholic Shootout event at Lancaster Catholic, with four games, starting at 10 a.m. when two-time reigning D3-2A champ Linden Hall opens up its season vs. Trinity. Stay tuned for LNP coverage from all four tasty matchups. And stay tuned for the weekly Sunday notebook, wrapping up the first two weeks of the season, and breaking down next week’s busy schedule.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Middletown at Columbia, 12:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Lancaster Mennonite, 1 p.m.

Fleetwood at Manheim Central, 2 p.m.

McCaskey at Reading, 2:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Wilson, 2:30 p.m.

Donegal at York Suburban, 2:30 p.m.

Berks Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 4 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Exeter at Manheim Township, 4 p.m.

