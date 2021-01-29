Another batch of Lancaster-Lebanon League senior gridiron standouts have made their college decisions, including the reigning Pennsylvania Football News Class 4A Player of the Year.

That would be Lampeter-Strasburg all-star quarterback Sean McTaggart, who joined a pair of his Pioneers’ classmates in selecting the college programs of their choice this past week.

McTaggart, a Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A pick this past fall, made a verbal commitment to East Stroudsburg in the PSAC. Teammates Zac Shelley and Ashton Spahr are sticking relatively close to home; Shelley committed to Millersville in the PSAC, while Spahr made a verbal to Widener in the MAC.

Meanwhile, a pair of Hempfield standouts announced their decisions: Jadin Jimenez is heading to Slippery Rock in the PSAC, while Gordy Hoover committed to Stevenson in the MAC.

McTaggart had a scintillating senior season for L-S, throwing for 1,865 yards with 27 touchdown tosses, plus 300 rushing yards with eight TD keepers. He was the Section Three Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year, and he earned Lions Club Section Three MVP honors and he was an All-EasternPaFootball honoree.

McTaggart also considered offers from IUP, Lock Haven, Wagner, Monmouth, St. Francis and Sacred Heart before selecting East Stroudsburg. There are currently four quarterbacks on the Warriors’ depth chart.

This past season, McTaggart fired a District Three playoff single-game record seven TD passes in L-S’s semifinal victory over Conrad Weiser, and he also threw for 476 yards — the third-best single-game passing performance in L-L League history — against Jersey Shore in the PIAA playoffs.

Shelley and Spahr were linchpins along L-S’s powerful offensive line; Shelley, a dominating offensive tackle, was tabbed the Section Three Offensive Lineman of the Year, and he and Spahr, a center, were first-team all-star selections after helping the Pioneers go 9-1 with section and District Three Class 4A titles. Shelley also earned PA Football Writers and PA Football News All-State kudos, plus All-EasternPaFootball honors.

Jimenez and Hoover were both pass-catching threats for Hempfield; Jimenez, who also excelled in special teams, hauled in 28 receptions for 326 yards with one TD grab from his wideout spot, while Hoover, a tight end, had four catches for 51 yards, plus a lot of key blocks along the Black Knights’ O-line. They were both Section One all-star selections after helping Hempfield go 4-4.

