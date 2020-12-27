The coaches have spoken, and take a bow Sean McTaggart.

Lampeter-Strasburg’s senior quarterback has been named the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select Class 4A Player of the Year for the 2020 season.

McTaggart, who came all the way back from a devastating knee injury that cost him his junior year, threw for 1,865 yards with 27 touchdown passes this past season, helping L-S go 9-1 with Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 3 and District 3 Class 4A championships on the way to the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

More than 200 coaches from across the state nominated and then vote for the teams in all six classifications. Saturday, Annville-Cleona’s Mac Plummer and Lancaster Catholic teammates Devin Atkinson and Daniel Mueller were named to the Class 3A team. The big-school teams were released Sunday, and McTaggart highlighted those lists.

McTaggart, who also earned first-team PFN QB honors, has plenty of company on the Class 4A list:

L-S had four other first-team selections, including junior TE Beau Heyser, senior OT Zac Shelley, senior DE Parker Owens and senior DB Austin Stoltzfus, and junior LB Nick Del Grande picked up a second-team nod.

Meanwhile, Elco senior QB/DB wiz Braden Bohannon was a first-team pick as a defensive specialist, and Octorara junior Mike Trainor earned a second-team nod at fullback, as eight L-L League players in all secured PFN all-state spots.

Bohannon is a PFN repeat selection.

McTaggart paced all L-L League signal-callers in passing yardage and TD tosses this past season, and he was named Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year in Section 3, and he was tabbed Lions Club Section 3 Player of the Year. McTaggart was also named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 4A team.

McTaggart is the second L-L League player to pocket PFN Player of the Year kudos in as many years; former Cocalico dual-threat standout Noah Palm was the PFN Class 5A Player of the Year in 2019.

Two memorable moments from McTaggart this past season: He tossed a District 3 single-game record seven TD passes in a win over Conrad Weiser in the semifinals. And he threw for 476 yards against Jersey Shore in the PIAA semifinals, for the third-best single-game passing performance in L-L League history.

Heyser (26 catches for 531 yards, 20.4 avg., 8 TD; PFW All-State), Shelley (Section 3 Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year; PFW All-State), Owens (66 tackles, 25 for losses, 12 sacks, 3 forced fumbles; Section 3 Defensive Lineman of the Year; PFW All-State; Carnegie Melon recruit), Stoltzfus (23 tackles, 1 INT, 5 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery) and Del Grande (69 tackles, 6 for losses, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries; Section Three Linebacker of the Year; PFW All-State) were all key cogs for L-S.

Bohannon (league-best 990 rushing yards, 17 TD runs at QB; 6 INT on defense; Section 4 Offensive Back of the Year, Outstanding Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year; Lions Club Player of the Year; PFW All-State) finished his career in Myerstown with 3,700-plus rushing yards and 2,000-plus passing yards.

Trainor (122 carries for 817 yards, 6.7 avg., 11 TD) was a Section 4 all-star performer, and he helped Octorara win a program single-season record six games this past fall.

Here is the complete PFN Class 4A All-State list …

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sean McTaggart - Lampeter-Strasburg

COACH OF THE YEAR: Tom Gravish - Jersey Shore

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Branden Wheary - Jersey Shore, Senior

Sean McTaggart - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Running back:

Vernon Redd - Aliquippa, Senior

Cam Russell - Oil City, Senior

Fullback:

T.J. Noto - Valley View, Senior

Slot/H-back:

Christian Cacchione - Berks Catholic, Junior

Wide receiver:

Cayden Hess - Jersey Shore, Junior

Ian Hansen - Thomas Jefferson, Senior

Preston Zandier - Thomas Jefferson, Senior

Tight end:

Beau Heyser - Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior

Offensive guard:

Colin Lyons - McKeesport, Senior

Trevor Mauk - Bellefonte, Senior

Offensive tackle:

Nick Bryan - Thomas Jefferson, Junior

Zac Shelley - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Center:

James McBride - Aliquippa, Sophomore

Long snapper:

Jacob Condo - Juniata, Junior

Punter:

Clayton Rosensteel - Ringgold, Senior

Kicker:

Mason Yohn - Northern York, Sophomore

Offensive athlete:

Owen Anderson - Jersey Shore, Senior

PFN Pick Devin Whitlock - Belle Vernon, Junior

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle:

Lavon Johnson - Allentown Central Catholic, Junior

Mario Fantanazza - Oil City, Senior

Defensive end:

Parker Owens - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Gabe Hulslander - Kennard-Dale, Senior

Nose guard:

Colin Samar - Jersey Shore, Senior

Outside linebacker:

Logan Arnold - Crestwood, Senior

Brandon Hile - Selinsgrove, Junior

Middle/inside Linebacker:

Duncan Weir - Shikellamy, Senior

Ryan Aument - Selinsgrove, Senior

Cornerback:

Austin Stoltzfus - Lampeter-Strasburg, Senior

Cyair Clark - Aliquippa, Junior

Safety:

Anthony Collura - Chartiers Valley, Senior

Ayden Garnes - Bonner & Prendergast, Senior

Kick/punt Returner:

Owen Anderson - Jersey Shore, Senior

Defensive athlete:

Braden Bohannon - Elco, senior

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback:

Jake Pugh - Thomas Jefferson, Senior

Lek Powell - Bishop McDevitt, Senior

Running back:

Jayden Williams - Allentown Central Catholic, Senior

Cam Allison - Jersey Shore, Senior

Fullback:

Mike Trainor - Octorara, Junior

Slot/H-back:

Gus Ross - Bishop Shanahan, Junior

Wide receiver:

Zach Hunsicker - Lehighton, Senior

Jahzeel Watson - Pottstown, Senior

Aanjay Feliciano - Conrad Weiser, Junior

Tight end:

James Weide - Bonner & Prendie, Senior

Gavin Bartholemew - Blue Mountain, Senior

Offensive guard:

Lee Springman - Jersey Shore, Senior

Michael Yeakel - Lehighton, Senior

Offensive tackle:

Tyrese Jones - Aliquippa, Junior

J.D. Besch - Bellefonte, Senior

Justin Kanyuk - Bethlehem Catholic, Senior

Center:

Mark McFadden - Berks Catholic, Senior

Long snapper:

Connor Gundersen - Berks Catholic, Senior

Punter:

Mason Yohn - Northern York, Sophomore

Kicker:

Roman Levant - Wallenpaupack, Sophomore

Offensive athlete:

Jack McGorry - Allentown Central Catholic, Senior

Ben Fife - Dallas, Senior

Micah Finley - Trinity (District 7) Senior

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle:

Neco Eberhardt - Aliquippa, Sophomore

Sam Deron - Honesdale, Senior

Defensive end:

Jordan Mayer - Thomas Jefferson, Soph

Dalton Dugan - Jersey Shore, Senior

Owen Ordonez - Lewisburg, Junior

Nose guard:

Trent Martin - Juniata, Junior

Outside linebacker:

Gabe Packer - Jersey Shore, Senior

Bobby Walchak - Pottsville, Senior

Middle/inside Linebacker:

Brandon Choi - Bishop Shanahan, Junior

Nick Del Grande - Lampeter-Strasburg, Junior

Cornerback:

Kamil Foster - Bishop McDevitt, Junior

Tyler Ziggas - Beaver Area, Senior

Safety:

R.J. Wren - Dallas, Senior

Teague Hoover - Selinsgrove, Junior

Kick/punt Returner:

Reed Martin - Plum, Senior

Defensive athlete:

Micah Passmore - Warren, Senior

T.J. Schamlze - Junior, Wallenpaupack

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage