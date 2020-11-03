From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. When Lampeter-Strasburg won the D3-3A championship back in 2007, the Pioneers had to go through … Conrad Weiser. Just like this season, when the undefeated Pioneers and the unscathed Scouts square off Friday in Lampeter for a 4A semifinal. … Back in 2007, L-S picked up a 49-21 win over Weiser in a first-round clash. A few weeks later, the Pioneers corralled Gettysburg 35-21 for the program’s first D3 title. L-S made it two crowns last fall, and the Pioneers will be going for back-to-back championships this fall. … L-S, the 1-seed, and Weiser, the 4-seed, also clashed in the 2009 D3-3A playoffs; the Scouts won that first-round game by a close 30-28 margin. So when these two get together on Friday, it will be the third time they’ll knock heads in a D3 playoff game. The winner goes to the title game next week against the (3) Northern York at (2) Elco survivor. L-S KO’d Elco in the first round the last two years. A rematch there would be for D3 gold.

BONUS NUGGET — Garden Spot officials confirmed Monday that the Spartans are finished for the season. Garden Spot is currently idle and postponed its crossover game on Friday against Pequea Valley because of coronavirus issues in the school district. The Spartans are not scheduling anymore gridiron games this fall — joining Solanco and Wilson as L-L League teams that have put a bow on their 2020 campaigns.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. The Cedar Bowl is on. It looked for a while there like Lebanon and Cedar Crest were not going to tangle in their yearly backyard rivalry game. But when the PIAA said teams could add games through Nov. 28, the Cedars and the Falcons — who were slated to play back in August in what would have been the Week 1 slot — signed on the dotted line and they’ll meet Friday in Lebanon’s Alumni Stadium. … Cedar Crest leads the Cedar Bowl series 32-15-1, and the Falcons have dominated lately, winning the last eight games in a row, dating back to 2012. Lebanon won in 2010 and 2011 before the Falcons’ recent hot clip in the set. … The big question mark for Friday is the status of Lebanon QB Isaiah Rodriguez. He’s missed the last two games with an ailment, and WR Alex Rufe shifted over and took snaps in those games — a 21-15 setback against Donegal and a 15-12 OT loss against Lancaster Catholic. Rufe ran for 133 yards against the Indians and he passed for 191 yards against the Crusaders. Safe to say the Cedars would love to have Rodriguez, a 5,000-yard passer, back in the saddle and Rufe back on the flanks for what could be Lebanon’s final game; the Cedars — and Cedar Crest — have no games scheduled after Friday’s showdown.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Here’s another rivalry that will be renewed Friday: Central Dauphin, fresh off a loss to Central York in the D3-6A semifinals, will visit Manheim Township for a nonleague throw-down. … CD and MT were supposed to meet back in what was Week 3, and they’ll knock heads for the 11th year in a row as nonleague combatants. … CD leads the nonleague set 7-3 over that clip, but Township has won the last three years in a row, digging out of that 0-7 hole. … CD and MT also clashed in the D3 playoffs five times since 2010, and the Rams lead 4-1 in those games, including last year’s wild double-OT victory in the semifinals, and CD went on to win D3 gold and advance to the PIAA finals. … This will be 16th time the Rams and Streaks will do battle since 2010, so there is plenty of familiarity between these programs. And yes, it will be odd knowing CD already had a D3 playoff game. … The Rams’ top priority Friday: Lassoing in Township QB Evan Clark, who is sizzling; after torching Cocalico for 368 passing yards and five TD throws last week, he’s up to 1,505 air yards with 18 TD strikes against — get this — no picks this season. Zero. Clark is the top-ranked QB in the league, and last week he hit Penn State verbal commit Anthony Ivey six times for 226 yards with four TD connections, as Township is averaging 416 yards a game — No. 2 in the league (Octorara is at 425). … Two CD linebackers to watch in this matchup: Paul Clark (64 tackles, 4 for losses, 4 QB hurries) and Shamarr Joppy (32 tackles, 8 for losses, 2.5 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 3 pass breakups, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble) have been ball-hawkers du jour for the Rams.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage