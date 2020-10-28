From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Lampeter-Strasburg and Northern Lebanon haven’t played a regular-season L-L League varsity tackle football game since Oct. 30, 2009, when the Pioneers picked off the Vikings 42-7 in a Section 3 game in Fredericksburg. One week later, L-S played its final game in Section 3 — a 55-7 triumph at Annville-Cleona — before bumping up to Section 2 for a pretty glorious ride. Exactly 11 years to the day later, L-S and NL will meet in a regular-season game, this time in a league-mandated crossover tilt in Lampeter on Friday. … If this matchup sounds kind of familiar, it should. The Pioneers and the Vikings squared off in a D3-4A quarterfinal-round playoff game on Nov. 10, 2017 in Fredericksburg. L-S won 34-19, and this year’s seniors were freshmen the last time these teams collided. In fact, L-S QB Sean McTaggart appeared in that playoff game, getting 16 yards on one QB keeper. … McTaggart and his mates have already locked up the outright Section 3 championship, and they’ll go for a perfect 7-0 regular-season run against the scuffling Vikings, who are 0-6 overall, 2-24 in their last 26 games, and are coming off a 14-0 setback against Pequea Valley, which snapped its 24-game losing streak last week vs. NL. … The Vikings are last in the league in total team offense (124 yards a game) and they’re near the bottom of the pack in total team defense (yielding 357 yards a game). NL has scored 47 points, second-fewest in the league. Safe to say the Vikings will have their hands full with L-S, which is averaging 46 points and 371 yards a game, while securing the 1-seed in the upcoming D3-4A playoffs.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Conestoga Valley will go for its first 3-game winning streak since 2018 on Friday, when the Buckskins welcome McCaskey for a crossover game in Witmer. CV and the Red Tornado will knock heads for the first time since the 2016-17 cycle, when they were Section 1 neighbors. The Bucks won both of those games, and they’ll get a McCaskey squad looking to snap a 23-game losing streak, now the longest such streak in the league after Pequea Valley picked up a dub last week vs. Northern Lebanon. … CV’s offense has been smoldering-hot the last two weeks: In a wild 41-35 victory over Manheim Central, the Bucks piled up 462 yards and pulled off a couple of trickeration plays against the Barons. Last week, in a 31-7 win over Solanco, CV gouged out 376 yards, as RB Booper Johnson zoomed for 205 yards on the ground. … Johnson, QB Macoy Kneisley and WR Zach Fisher have keyed the Bucks’ O over the last two weeks. In those two games, Kneisley is 15-for-19 for 348 yards with three TD strikes; Johnson has rushed for 297 yards with four TD romps; and Fisher has nine catches for 270 yards with three TD receptions — plus a TD toss on one of those trick plays — as CV has averaged 419 yards and 36 points in its last eight quarters. … McCaskey’s D is giving up 356 yards a game, and the Tornado is the only team in the league that has allowed 1,000-plus rushing yards (1,126) and 1,000-plus passing yards (1,015). We’ll see if McCaskey can slow down the rampaging Bucks, who certainly have everyone’s attention after a wonky 1-2 start.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. After his 321-yard passing performance in Warwick’s 49-14 win over Cocalico last Friday, Warriors’ senior QB Joey McCracken is quickly moving up the league’s all-time leading passer chart. Heading into Friday’s game at Hempfield, McCracken is at 5,457 career air yards, which is good for 18th on the list — now 42 yards ahead of Garden Spot grad Cameron Roth and just 20 yards shy of overtaking Conestoga Valley grad Matt Zigment in the record books. … Lebanon senior QB Isaiah Rodriguez, meanwhile, has been stuck on 5,060 passing yards for several weeks; he hasn’t played since the night he joined the club, back on Oct. 9 against Garden Spot. The Cedars missed a week because of a coronavirus shutdown in their school district, and Rodriguez missed last Saturday’s game vs. Donegal while nursing an injury. We’ll see if he climbs back in behind center on Friday when Lebanon visits Lancaster Catholic. … Rodriguez is tied for 26th on the all-time list with Conestoga Valley grad Mike Cook. Rodriguez will leapfrog Cook with his next positive-yard completion, with L-S grad Nate Shank (5,105 yards) up ahead next. … The complete L-L League 5,000-yard passer list is here.

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage