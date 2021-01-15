Lampeter-Strasburg eased past Solanco 60-44, Friday, and maybe learned a few things about themselves.

“We can do better,’’ coach Ed Berryman said afterward. “I mean, it’s early. We can get better and we will.’’

Something that was learned before Friday night: Ty Burton can play a little. The Pioneers’ freshman point guard scored 26 points and ran the show as L-S improved to 3-0.

The Pioneers were supposed to win this one. But the Golden Muhls (0-3) looked better than their record. They caused some problems early with a zone defense, and made enough plays offensively to force L-S to rummage through some things, and maybe figure some things out, on the defensive end.

Solanco got some good stuff from guards Zed Baker and Tyler Burger early, and led 17-11, on a Jaden Yoder 3-pointer, six minutes in.

The game was still tied, at 21, on a nifty move by Baker, midway through the second quarter.

By that point, Berryman tried a 3-2 zone and some presses in addition to straight man-to-man. What ultimately worked was just getting into the Muhls a little more aggressively.

“We were doing a little more retreating,’’ Berryman said. “We weren’t trying to sag. They were coming hard and we were backpedaling. We can’t be doing that.’’

After Baker’s hoop, Burton made a pair of three-pointers to lead an 11-2 run, the L-S got to halftime with a 32-23 lead.

Solanco kept slugging, and pulled within 42-39 on another Yoder triple, with about 10 minutes left.

L-S has solved the zone by this point, but more important were closing all doors on the other end. Incredibly, the Muhls had 14 straight empty possessions in a stretch spanning the second and third quarters.

Run-out baskets by Burton and Isaiah Parido pushed the lead to 20 with three minutes left.

Although only Burton finished in double figures, nine Pioneers scored.

Berryman mentioned Brady Cole and Beau Heyser as non-starters who sparked things off the bench.

“One of the things I got out of it,’’ Berryman said, “is I have a deep bench.’’

Solanco, which got 11 points each from Baker and Burger, travels to Cocalico Tuesday. L-S is at Lancaster Mennonite Monday.