As a point guard, Seth Beers is supposed to see things before they happen.

It didn’t work that way with Beers’ selection to the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 5A all-state basketball team.

“Oh, … cool,’’ he said when hit with the news Thursday, before taking a second to process it.

“I’m surprised,’’ he admitted. “I thought it would be cool, but I wasn’t expecting it. Praise the Lord.’’

Beers made the third team, in voting by a panel of writers from around the state.

He ran the show and averaged 20.04 points per game for an L-S team that went 17-10 and barely missed qualifying for the state tournament.

He was a three-year contributor to an L-S program that won the Lancaster-Lebanon League title in 2018, won L-L Section Titles and qualified for states in 2018 and ‘19.

“I’ve been on some good teams, competing against larger schools,’’ Beers said. “The guys coming up are awesome. L-S has a great program.’’

Beers will attend Lancaster Bible College, where his father Peter coached (2000-2012) and older brothers Luke and Isaac played.

Beers was the only L-L player chosen all-state in any of the six classes. Given what he overcame this winter, he earned it.

He sprained his foot in a Jan. 14 win over Cocalico, then sprained the other ankle in a win over Garden Spot three days later.

He spent three days attending school in a wheelchair, then 2-3 weeks wearing a protective boot everywhere but on the court, and missed exactly one game.

“I just took the boot off when I got to the gym and played,’’ he said.

The 5A player of the year is Kieves “Deuce,’’ Turner of Malvern Prep, a 6-1 guard who ended his career with a league-record 2,452 points and led his team to a school-record 27 wins..

Turner and Rahsool Diggins of Archbishop Wood made the first team for the second straight year. They are joined on the first team by Andrew Carr of West Chester East, Michael Carmody of Mars, Quadir Copeland of Gettysburg and Rodney Gallagher of Laurel Highlands.

Former NBA guard Tyrone Nesby, who led Muhlenberg to its first District Three championship, is Coach of the Year.

Turner is the all-time scoring leader of one of the oldest leagues in America, the Inter-Ac, a circuit that's featured future NBA talents such as Gerald Henderson, Wayne Ellington and Jerome Allen.

Diggins, a 6-3 junior guard, was one of four players selected from Philadelphia powerhouse Archbishop Wood. Diggins, who was also first-team all-state last year, was the top scorer and MVP in the Philadelphia Catholic League. He has college offers from Miami, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Florida and Wake Forest, among others.

Nesby inherited a 5-17 team from 2016-17 and has gone to back-to-back district title games, including an overtime championship win against top-seeded Milton Hershey this season.

First team

Deuce Turner, 6-1 Sr. G, Malvern Prep

Rahsool Diggins, 6-3 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood

Andrew Carr, 6-10 Sr. F, West Chester East

Michael Carmody, 6-6 Sr. F, Mars

Quadir Copeland,6-5 Jr. F, Gettysburg

Rodney Gallagher, 6-0 Fr. G, Laurel Highlands

Second team

Jaylen Stinson, 6-0 Jr. G, Archbishop Wood

Daeshon Shepherd, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood

Michael Lucarotti, C 6-4 Jr. G, Erie Cathedral Prep

Aaron Lemon-Warren, 6-5 Jr. F, Archbishop Ryan

Gediminas Mokseckas, 6-4 Sr. F, Archbishop Ryan

Josh Parra, 6-5 Sr. F, Milton Hershey

Third team

Mason Barnes, 6-1 Sr. G, Pottsville

Marcus Randolph, 6-4 Jr. F, Archbishop Wood

Logan Shanahan, 6-6 Sr. F, Unionville

Daryl Coleman, 6-4 Jr. F, Southern Lehigh

Seth Beers, 6-0 Sr. G, Lampeter-Strasburg

Elija Rosenthal, 6-0 Sr. G, Wallenpaupack

Coach of the year: Tyrone Nesby, Muhlenberg