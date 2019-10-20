Lampeter-Strasburg grad Collin Shank had a memorable performance last week for the Millersville University football team.
The junior quarterback busted loose with a record-setting 454 yards of total offense, passing for 420 and rushing for 34 as the Marauders broke a tough four-game losing streak with a 48-23 win Oct. 12 over visiting Lock Haven.
“Any time you can break a school record, especially one that has been on the books for 20 years, is a good accomplishment,” said Millersville coach J.C. Morgan. “He is capable of good performances, and we need to do whatever it takes to put him and the team in position to keep making plays and giving us a chance to win.”
Shank’s record-setting effort, in which he was 24 of 29 with five of the team’s school-record six touchdown passes, including three in the first quarter, earned him PSAC East Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The 454 yards of offense was the fifth-most in Division II this season. Millersville had 592 yards of offense.
Shank missed Saturday’s game at Shippensburg beacuse of an injury. Millersville, which played four ranked teams during its losing streak, fell to 2-5, 1-3 in the PSAC East, after a 27-0 loss to the Red Raiders.
Andrea DiSomma (Manheim Township)
The Lock Haven freshman forward was named the PSAC East Men’s Soccer Player of the Week recently.
DiSomma helped the Bald Eagles defeat Shepherd 4-3 on Oct. 9. He had his second hat trick of the season in the game, equaling an LHU record for hat-tricks in a season since 2003.
DiSomma’s hot streak places his him first in the PSAC in goals, with 13 through 13 games. He’s also second in points with 26.
DiSomma scored the first three goals for Lock Haven (6-7, 3-4 PSAC) in a 4-2 win over Shippensburg on Saturday.
Kurtis Rineer (Hempfield)
The junior midfielder for the Lebanon Valley men’s soccer team was recently named MAC Commonwealth Offensive Player of the Week.
Rineer had two assists in the Dutchmen’s 5-2 win over Hood on Oct. 12, including on the go-ahead goal in the second half.
Rineer has started all 14 games this season and is third on the team with seven points. He has two goals and three assists for the Dutchman, who were 6-6-2, 2-1-1 in the conference, heading into Saturday evening’s game at 18th-ranked Messiah.
Also playing for the Dutchmen are sophomore forward Anderson Velozwong (Manheim Township; one goal, three assists, with seven starts); freshman wing Zach Reed (Manheim Central; two goals, playing in all 14 games); junior forward/midfielder Braydon Shuck (Elizabethtown, two goals and an assists in six games, all starts); and sophomore defender/midfielder Daulton Loose (Hempfield, seven games played).
Lebanon Valley women’s soccer
More than half (15) of the 28-player roster is comprised of Lancaster-Lebanon League grads, including the team’s leading scorer, Cedar Crest’s Bridgett Finn.
The junior forward/defender has started 12 of the 13 games and has four goals for eight points.
Among the other L-L players on the roster is sophomore forward Lucy McGloshen (Hempfield), whose goal in the 59th minute gave the Dutchmen a 1-0 win over Albright in an MAC Commonwealth game Tuesday. McGloshen has started all 13 games and is second on the team with seven points, on three goals and an assist.
Senior goalie Serena Donmoyer (Northern Lebanon) had five saves in the win over Albright and has 68 saves while starting all 13 games. She has a 2.30 goals-against average.
Freshman midfielder Madison Carper (Manheim Central; one goal, three assists) and sophomore defender Brianna Mumma (Hempfield; one goal) have started all 13 games while sophomore forward/midfielder Kaeleigh Smedley (Elizabethtown; one goal, one assist) has started 12 games.
Also seeing significant playing time are sophomore midfielder Angela Strock (Garden Spot; 12 games), sophomore defender Carly Kleintop (Lancaster Country Day; seven games with three starts), junior forward Maddy Hartman (Lebanon; 11 games), junior defender Caity Howett (Manheim Central; 10 games, all starts) and freshman midfielder Alyssa Yoder (Pequea Valley; 10 games).
Lebanon Valley fell to 4-9, 1-4 MAC Commonwealth, after a 6-1 loss to No. 2 Messiah on Saturday.
Adrienne McGarrigle (Warwick) and Mikayla Cheney (Conestoga Valley)
The L-L graduates have each started all 13 games for the Shippensburg field hockey team, which is the two-time defending NCAA Division II national champion.
McGarrigle, a sophomore forward, has one goal for the Red Raiders, who are 8-5, 5-2 in the PSAC after a 7-0 win over Mercyhurst on Saturday. All of Shippensburg losses have been to top 10-ranked teams. Cheney is a senior defender.
Madeline Mast (Lancaster Mennonite)
The senior midfielder was recently named the Royals Athlete Of The Week at Eastern Mennonite.
Mast is a four-year starter on the field hockey team and is one of three captains. She was moved to defender this season.
She has started all 14 games for Eastern Mennonite, which is 5-9, 1-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, after Saturday’s 3-0 losst to No. 19-ranked Lynchburg.