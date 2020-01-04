Lampeter-Strasburg grad Nevin Hoenninger has helped the Susquehanna women’s basketball team get off to an 8-3 start this season.
The 5-9 junior guard has started all 11 games for the River Hawks, who are 1-0 in the Landmark Conference, and leads the team with 40 assists. She is third on the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game and second in steals with 15.
“Nevin is an unbelievably hard worker who always is putting the time in,” said Susquehanna coach Gabby Holko in an email. “She is a very quiet player where she can have a double-double and you wouldn’t remember when these things happened, simply because she consistently does the little things correctly.
“Nevin is also our best on-ball defender and she is always guarding the other team’s best player.”
Hoenninger scored a season-high 17 points Friday in a 90-79 loss to Christopher Newport in the St. Mary’s New Year Classic. She only had two points in a 58-46 win over St. Mary’s in the consolation game Saturday, but had nine rebounds and two assists.
Hoenninger is 44 for 95 (46.3%) from the field and 24 for 34 (70.6%) from the foul line. She is second on the team with 6.1 rebounds per game.
“Nevin is a leader by example on this team,” said Holko. “Our other players see how hard she is working in games and it makes them work just as hard or more.”
Also on the Susquehanna roster are Rachel Sweger (Elizabethtown) and Taylor Evans (Manheim Township).
Sweger, a 5-9 senior guard/forward, has played in all 11 games and Evans, a 5-11 junior forward, has played in eight.
Sweger is averaging 3.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, is 10 for 10 at the foul line and has eight blocks.
Evans has scored 13 points and has nine rebounds.
Susquehanna plays at Lancaster Bible Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Dilyn Becker (Ephrata)
The 5-11 sophomore guard has played in all 11 games, with one start, for the Washington (Md.) men’s basketball team.
Becker was the leading scorer in the Shoremen’s 89-57 loss to Christopher Newport Thursday with 15 points. He was 6 for 8 from the field, including 1 for 2 from 3-point range, and was 2 for 2 at the foul line.
He is averaging 4.6 points per game for Washington (3-8, 1-3 Centennial Conference). He is shooting 45.9% (17 for 37) from the field, including 7 for 16 (43.8%) from 3-point range, and is 10 for 11 (90.9%) from the foul line. He has 10 rebounds, 17 assists and seven steals.
York swimming
Three Lancaster-Lebanon League grads are competing for the Spartans this season.
A.J. Loehr (Cedar Crest), a senior free and butterfly swimmer, has three second-place finishes and a third, and was on two winning relay teams and three that placed second.
Glaucio Silva (Cedar Crest), a senior free and breaststroke swimmer, has a second-place finish and two thirds, and also was on two relay teams that finished second.
Adam Deckard (Warwick/home-schooled), a sophomore free and sprint swimmer, has one second-place and one third-place finish, and also was second in a relay for York (4-2, 2-1 Capital Athletic Conference).
Shippensburg swimming
Four L-L League alums are competing for the Red Raiders.
For the women, junior freestyler Kayla Sudbrink (Lancaster Catholic) swam a leg on the winning 200 free relay team that finished in 1:43.45, was second in the 200 free (2:06.84) and third in the 100 free (57.58) in a pair of wins over California (Pa.) and Fairmount State Oct. 18.
Sudbrink was also fifth in the 100 IM and swam a PSAC qualifying time of 55.84 in the 100 free at the Bomber Invitational Dec. 8 at Ithaca.
Also on the women’s team is sophomore backstroke and butterfly swimmer Camryn Vila (Cedar Crest). She has the Red Raiders’ second-best time this season in the 100 butterfly (1:01.39) and third-best time in the 50 fly (30.23).
For the men, junior freestyle/breaststroke/IM swimmer Hunter Keck (Cocalico) won the 50 free and 100 free in wins over Fairmont State on Oct. 18 and Clarion on Nov. 1. He was also on the winning 200 free relay team in both meets, and won the 50 free and was on the winning 200 free relay team in a 140-90 win over IUP on Oct. 2.
He owns the top 50 free time for Shippensburg this season of 21.37, set Nov. 21 at the Patriot Invitational at George Mason. He has the third-best times in the 100 free (47.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.54).
Senior freestyler Adam Fox (Annville-Cleona) swam the anchor leg in the 200 free relay wins against Fairmont State and Clarion. He has this season’s third-best time of 25.90 in the 50 backstroke.
Tyler Wilkinson (Donegal/homeschooled)
The sophomore was second in the 200 free (1:45.96) for Messiah at the Gettysburg Invitational Dec. 7.
Wilkinson was also on the 200 free (1:33.38) and 800 free (7:14.43) relay teams that each finished third, and had his school record of 1:55.92 in the 200 backstroke broken by Avery Barley (1:55.85).
On Nov. 9, Wilkinson won the 200 free in 1:49.48 and 500 free in 5:02.50, and anchored the 200 free relay team that won in 1:30.17 in an MAC meet against Arcadia that ended in a 131-131 tie.
Brandy Troutman (Hempfield)
The Eastern Mennonite field hockey player wrapped up her breakout sophomore season with a spot on the All-State second team.
She was selected to the team by a vote of the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID).
Troutman tied for the national lead with 17 defensive saves to easily break the EMU program record of 10. She has 24 for her career.
Offensively, Troutman had four goals and three assists, and was a force with her powerful outside shots, especially on corners.