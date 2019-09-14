A Lampeter-Strasburg High School football player and a Conestoga Valley cheerleader are both back home after sustaining injuries Friday night.

The first injury came to a CV cheerleader when she and others were practicing during halftime of the game at L-S. Athletic trainers were tending to the cheerleader behind the CV sideline when the second half of the football game resumed.

A few minutes into the third quarter, L-S starting junior offensive lineman Neil Eckman went down and didn’t get up.

“He just had his head down on a block,” longtime L-S coach John Manion said.

The game came to a halt, and soon Eckman was stretchered off to a waiting ambulance before the same happened for the CV cheerleader.

“She (the CV cheerleader) was already being attended to on the sideline and our medical staff was treating her,” Buckskins’ football coach Gerad Novak said. “And then the football player got hurt so most of the attention was on the field. We had to call for an ambulance and then a second ambulance.”

A day later, Manion and Novak both confirmed Saturday that Eckman and the CV cheerleader were back home after being discharged from a hospital.

Novak declined to provide a name for the cheerleader nor get into the specifics of the injury but said, “She is home. She has to go back in a few weeks for a follow-up.”

Meanwhile, Manion said Eckman sustained a spinal contusion.

“Neil is going to be out some games but the great news is scans are clear,” Manion said. “There’s no break. And he’s out of the hospital.”

L-S was already up 42-0 at the moment of Eckman’s injury in the opening minutes of the third quarter. After Eckman and the CV cheerleader were stretchered off, players on both teams were given a few minutes to warm up before resuming action.

Asked Saturday if there was any discussion of possibly calling off the rest of the game Friday, Novak said, “John (Manion) and I talked about it. I think the kids deserve the opportunity to play in the game. It’s unfortunate that the injuries occurred.

“The kids worked too hard all season long and in the off-season they deserve the opportunity to play. So we continued playing the game,” Novak said. “Plus, once the game is going it’s up to the officials to cancel the game.”

This is the second time for L-S where a Pioneers’ player suffered a serious injury. The first came back in the season opener when L-S starting QB Sean McTaggart sustained a non-contact knee injury when planting his foot in the open field during a kick return that appeared to be headed for paydirt. Tests later revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral cruciate ligament in McTaggart’s right knee, ending the season for the junior signal-caller.

L-S has responded by remaining undefeated through the first four weeks of the season, in part by relying on a run-heavy offense. Now, that offense will be without one of its key blockers with Eckman out indefinitely.

“I love the character of this team,” Manion said. “They play together. They’re there for each other on and off the field.”