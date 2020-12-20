It’s the end of an amazing era at Lampeter-Strasburg.

Longtime football coach John Manion, who recently wrapped up his 23rd season on the Pioneers’ sideline, has tendered his resignation. Manion told his team via video conference on Sunday night that he was stepping down to concentrate on his health and spend more time with his family, wife Rachel, and kids John, Megan and Jenna.

Manion, who beat COVID-19 earlier this summer, huddled with his family after this past season, and he decided the time was right to work on some nagging personal health issues and step away from his coaching duties.

“No. 1 is my health,” Manion said. “It’s tough to control it during the season, no matter what I try. I sat down with my wife and we talked about it, and now I’m going to worry about me for the first time in forever. If my health comes back after getting this stressful job off my back, then maybe I’ll talk about a return (to coaching) later in life. But for right now, this is the end. I still have a lot left in me, but I have to do this for the people closest to me.”

Under Manion’s watch, L-S went 177-84 overall the last 23 seasons, including back-to-back District Three Class 4A championships, and back-to-back trips to the PIAA state semifinals to wrap up his incredible tenure in Lampeter.

Manion, 50, will remain in the district as a math teacher at Martin Meylin Middle School.

Manion guided L-S to eight L-L League section championships, including the Section Three crown this past fall, plus Section Two titles in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2015, and Section Three golds in 2002, 2003 and 2007. His 2007 team won the District Three Class 3A championship on the way to the state semifinals.

He is the reigning L-L League Section Three Coach of the Year.

Manion’s final season on the Pioneers’ sideline was a memorable one; L-S went 9-1 in a truncated campaign this past fall, including the Section Three title and district repeat. The Pioneers ended up falling to Jersey Shore in the state semifinals, but it was an unforgettable ride.

“I already knew I was done (before the Jersey Shore game),” Manion said. “I decided on my own before the season started that it was a 50/50 thing at best. I kept it tight all year. Having COVID helped me further reevaluate where I’m at with my health. My health at the end of this season was going to be the No. 1 determining factor. The COVID woke me up to the fact that I have a lot of other important things in my life.”

Not just football — for the time being.

Manion was quick to rattle off and thank a number of assistant coaches who have been at his side over the years, like Bill Valenzo — junior and senior — Bill Heyser, Victor Ridenour, Bill Groff, Bill Knapp, Garry Morrison, Steve McTaggart, Ethan Martin and Jeff Pickel, to name a few.

“It’s like a room full of brothers for me,” Manion said, “and I hate to leave them behind. We built something here that people wanted to be a part of — and stay a part of. So yeah, I’ll miss it. Every team was special. I’ll miss the kids and I’ll miss the moments. This has been a special run.”

There are now two coaching vacancies in L-L League football circles: L-S and Northern Lebanon.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage