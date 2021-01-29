The L-L League girls basketball Section 3 race remained unchanged Thursday night, when co-leaders Lampeter-Strasburg and Cocalico both picked up victories. It was a pretty light night overall, with just three games total. Here’s the roundup, with some notes …

SECTION 3

Cocalico 48, Garden Spot 41 — Hannah Custer continued her torrid start with a season-high 23 points, Izzy Mack made three 3-pointers and chipped in with 11 points, and the Eagles scratched and clawed their way past the pesky Spartans to remain tied with L-S atop the section standings. Cocalico (3-1 league, 6-1 overall) led 24-23 at the half and was up by just two points heading into the fourth quarter. But the Eagles were able to sew it up late thanks to a 12-7 clip down the stretch. Erin Gonzalez (season-high 19 points) and Taylor Soehner (13 points) paced host Garden Spot, which nearly tossed a monkey wrench into the section race. FYI: Garden Spot (0-4, 0-6) is set to return to its “new” gym on Monday when Lebanon comes calling for a nonleague date. The Spartans have been playing in their “old” gym this season while the school finishes up some remodeling.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

L-S 40, Solanco 30 — Emma Drouillard dropped three 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and the host Pioneers (5-1, 6-2) had a 17-11 halftime lead and then eased past the Golden Mules (1-4, 1-6) to remain on the 1-line with Cocalico atop the Section 3 heap. L-S, which hit six 3-pointers, snapped a 2-game losing skid. Paige Phillips knocked down a couple of treys and scored 8 points for Solanco, the back-to-back reigning section champ.

Also Thursday, in an intriguing nonleague matchup featuring a pair of reigning District 3 champs, Lancaster Catholic picked up the pace in the second half and defeated Linden Hall. Here’s the game story …

* A couple of interesting head-to-head section games to circle on Friday: Hempfield, the outright Section 1 leader, will go for its 19th L-L League victory in a row when second-place Cedar Crest comes to Landisville. The Black Knights beat the Falcons 36-28 in Lebanon on Jan. 14. … There will be a Section 5 showdown at Annville-Cleona, where the Dutchmen will welcome first-place Lancaster Mennonite, which is 4-0 in league games. A-C is tied with Columbia for second place in the chase, and the Crimson Tide is idle; the Dutchmen can force a first-place tie with a win. … Warwick — you remember the Warriors? — will be back in action for the first time since Jan. 13 with a date at Ephrata, which has been idle since Jan. 21. That’s a key Section 2 tilt between longtime backyard rivals. … There are 10 games on Saturday’s slate, so it’ll be a busy weekend. Which is great, because we’re hearing about a pretty gnarly potential snow event early next week, which could impact the schedules.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

Cedar Crest at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Warwick at Ephrata, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Octorara, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Annville-Cleona, 7 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Susquehanna Township at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

Hamburg at Northern Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

