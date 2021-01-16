Success in wrestling is all in the numbers. And, with the exception of a very few programs locally, the participation numbers have not been good.

Add COVID-19 into the mix and we’ve blown way past no bueno.

Between opt-outs and actual infections — not to mention a truncated postseason — the 2020-21 wrestling season deserves an asterisk.

But at least there is a season.

So far.

A quick glance at this past week’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boxscores reveals an alarming number of forfeits from programs that normally have strong numbers.

Lampeter-Strasburg, for one.

Saturday a week ago the Pioneers took a relatively full lineup into the Cedar Duals at Lebanon. In the course of that quad the Pioneers wrestled Donegal in what was considered a nonleague meet. Donegal prevailed 37-28.

When the two teams met again on Tuesday in the league dual meet, only half of L-S’s team joined in.

Hamstrung by illness and injuries, the Pioneers forfeited six weight classes, taking the luster off a battle of Section Two contenders. Donegal won 55-15.

Wrestlers have trickled back into — and out of — the lineup for the Pioneers, who defeated Cedar Crest by six on Thursday, but went 1 of 3 in Saturday’s quad at Manheim Township.

At least the Pioneers are competing. Pequea Valley has yet to take the mat, as COVID-19 issues have forced the district to transition to remote learning.

Garden Spot also moved to remote learning this week, postponing Thursday’s section showdown with Donegal. The new date for that match — cross your fingers — is Feb. 9.

McCaskey also has shown a forfeit problem in the early going, forfeiting eight weight classes. It should be pointed out this is as much a roster issue as anything, as the Red Tornado have one wrestler below 160 on the team and eight bunched in the three classes between 172 and 215.

It should also be noted that the five wrestlers who are starting are a combined 8-2.

How good is good?

Anyone able to fog a mirror, and with even a limited institutional memory, knew Hempfield was going to be good this season. Even with the coronavirus — which (knock wood) has not reared its ugly head with the Black Knights — the Knights have been breathtakingly good thus far, winning their first four contests with an average victory margin of 45 points.

After participating in Saturday’s Rocket Duals, we get a better feel for Hempfield’s postseason fortunes — if indeed there is a team postseason — as the Knights trounced host Spring Grove, Northern York and York Suburban.

New sheriff in town?

An hour and five minutes before high noon Saturday, the old guard was challenged by new blood at Manheim Township’s quad.

Youth prevailed.

In the first of what promises to be many entertaining duels between the two, Blue Streaks freshman Kaedyn Williams defeated Solanco senior —and two-time defending L-L League champion — Dominic Flatt, 9-2.

Williams scored the initial takedown and soon turned Flatt, who fought off his back twice to trail 5-0 after a period.

It was still 5-0 as the third period began, Flatt let Williams out and shrugged Williams to narrow his deficit to 6-2. Flatt let Williams out once more, but a Williams takedown closed out the victory.

Despite that result, Solanco survived a late Blue Streak rally to win its second league match of the season, 33-32. It was one of three victories on the day for the Golden Mules who also defeated Shippensburg and L-S. Township topped Shipp and the Pioneers as well.

Centuries

In the course of a normal season 15 L-L wrestlers would be mounting an assault on the 100-career-win mark this year.

With coronavirus precautions wiping out December’s schedule of activities statewide only three wrestlers, Garden Spot’s Dustin Swanson and Mason Casey and McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher, now have a realistic shot at the century mark.

Maybe with a deep run in the postseason, a really deep run, another six could join them: Penn Manor’s Colt Barley and Dylan Coleman, Dominic Flatt, L-S’s Arik Harnish and Township’s Cade Clancy.

Yes, Cade Clancy. The Blue Streaks senior reconsidered his valedictory and joined up in time to post three victories in Saturday’s quad.

Twenty-four wins away, Coleman would be in striking distance had he not lost the back half of his freshman year to an emergency appendectomy.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L wrestling. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.