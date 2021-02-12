The 27th Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling championships — presented by the Lancaster Alliance Wrestling club — will be a shadow of championships past. With the field drastically downsized by COVID-19 concerns, there will be just eight wrestlers per weight class. Nonetheless, it promises to be as exciting as any tournament of yore.

With Saturday’s action beginning in the nominal quarterfinal round there will be no easy matches for wrestlers to warm up on. Things will get savage PDQ.

In its one-day form, the championships get underway at 10 a.m. at Manheim Township High School, beginning with the lightest seven weight classes, 106-145. Wrestling will be contested through to the championship finals, tentatively set for 1 p.m.

The six remaining classes, 152-285 will begin wrestling at 4 p.m., with those finals tentatively set for 7 p.m.

No spectators will be permitted; however, wrestling will be live streamed on the Manheim Township You Tube channel and live results and a premium live stream will be available at TrackWrestling.com.

Of the 104 athletes taking to the mat today, 59 have claimed at least one medal in previous L-L tourneys, including eight returning champions from 2020: two time champions Dominic Flatt (Solanco), Colt Barley (Penn Manor) and Dustin Swanson (Garden Spot), along with Griffin Gonzalez (Lebanon), Reagan Lefevre (Hempfield), Ronnie Fulton (Solanco), Andrew Vogelbacher (McCaskey) and Garrett Blake (Donegal).

Also back are six finalists: Josh Hillard and Cade Clancy from Manheim Township, Eric Howe (Lancaster Catholic), Jared Fulton (Solanco), Mason Ober (Donegal) and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish, a two-time silver medalist.

Defending team champion Hempfield qualified 11 wrestlers including Lefevre, seeded first at 145. Weighing in with a hefty five No. 1 seeds, and a No. 2, Township is primed to give the Section One champion Black Knights a run for the money.

Township will stake out the high ground in the points race in the early session with freshman Kaeden Williams at 106, his twin brother Kamdyn at 113 and juniors Hillard at 120 and Aliazar Alicea at 126, all No. 1 seeds. Freshman Kevin Olivarria, top seeded at 152, and Clancy, second seeded at 189, take the stage in the afternoon session.

Hempfield counters with third seeds Gio Gonzalez (113), Shamus Mack (120) and Gordie Hoover (215) and fourth seeds Dylan Bard (160) and Caleb Mussmon (285).

Not to be overlooked, last year’s team runner-up Garden Spot, Section Three champion Northern Lebanon and Section One runner-up Solanco each qualified seven while Section Two co-champion Donegal brings six wrestlers to the festivities.

For those indulging in pre-tournament handicapping, look for the Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament to come from one of five loaded weight classes: 106, 126, 132, 145 or 189.

Here’s a look at each weight class.

106

Flatt (12-1) is the two-time defending champ, with his only loss coming at the hands of Williams (12-0). Third seed Owen Lehman (17-1) of Northern Lebanon was fourth here last year. No. 4 seed Trenton Ruble (11-2) of CV was third and seventh. Pequea Valley’s returning medalist Liam McGinley (10-1), Garden Spot’s Adam Hahn (13-3) and newcomers Marco Tocci (Warwick, 14-3) and Gabe Thomas (Manheim Central, 14-2) will all factor here.

113

Seeded second behind Williams (8-0), Northern Lebanon’s Owen Breidegan (17-0) looks to improve on his seventh-place finish in 2020. Hempfield’s Gio Luciano (19-1), a two-time medalist, was dealt his only loss by Williams.

120

Hillard (13-0) and Lancaster Catholic’s second-seeded Eric Howe (17-1) are not only returning silver medalists, but also came up through the Township system together. Hempfield’s Mack (18-2) has an eye on sidelining any reunion.

126

The 2020 tournament marked Jared Fulton’s arrival as the then Golden Mules freshman flipped the switch and made a run to the final. While Fulton (11-2) was figuring it out, Aliazar (12-1) missed the tournament. Hungry to make up for that he cannot overlook Garden Spot’s three-time medalist Mason Casey (15-1), Pequea Valley’s 2019 medalist Jace Beegle (11-0), or Annville’s Ethan Missimer (9-1). Notable, one of Fulton’s two losses was to Alicea.

132

Harnish (14-1) is happy to no longer see Manheim’s Will Betancourt in the field, as Betancourt prevailed in both of Harnish’s final appearances. The joy is short-lived, as Harnish is seeded second to Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr (17-0), who missed 2020 with an injury, and ahead of Braeden Amole (Octorara, 13-1), Jackson Houghton (Solanco, 11-2) and Aiden Swann (Cocalico, 10-5), all of whom are returning medalists, as is Hempfield’s Clay Gainer (13-7).

138

The only weight with two returning champions, Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (20-1) and Solanco’s Ronnie Fulton (9-4) find themselves separated in the seedings by CV’s Keaton Fischer (13-1) at No. 2. Can Fischer block a battle of titans showdown?

145

Lefevre (20-0) has a direct challenge from Northern Lebanon’s Kayden Clark (14-4) and Ephrata’s Austin Brass (11-3), with an eye on Octorara’s Mike Trainor (16-1) and Catholic’s Caden Droege (16-2).

152

Just six weeks into his scholastic career, Olivarria (9-1) finds himself stalked by Northern Lebanon’s Cooper Gill (9-1), Elizabethtown’s Jake Rudy (10-1) and Warwick’s David Wooley (13-4), his likely semifinal opponent.

160

Enough earned medals at this weight to look like the chest of a general’s dress uniform. Ober (14-1), the top seed, has two, as does Hempfield’s fourth-seeded Dylan Bard (19-1). Third-seeded Dylan Coleman (6-3) of Penn Manor owns three. Fifth seed Bobby Walters (Elizabethtown, 10-1) has one. The outlier, so far, Cocalico’s No. 2 seed Jonathan Rathman (12-3) scores his first league medal this weekend.

172

Second-seeded Mason McClair (16-2) of Lancaster Catholic and third-seeded Turk Baum (12-3) of Cocalico will battle for the right to face Vogelbacher (12-0) in the final.

189

Barley (9-1), Clancy (7-2), No. 3 seed James Ellis (11-1) of Ephrata and No. 4 seed Brett Barbush (15-1) of Manheim Central make this weight interesting. Add L-S’s Parker Owens (6-1), Elco’s John Ball (16-2) and Hempfield’s Russ Hanes (15-5) into the mix and you have the ingredients for a pier six brawl.

215

Head-and-shoulders above the competition, literally, Blake (15-0) is the favorite. Which is not to denigrate a field that includes McCaskey’s Jose Garcia (12-0), Hempfield’s Gordie Hoover (14-6), Cocalico pin machine Jacob Humphrey (12-3) or Lebanon’s Jaden Deitzler (17-4).

285

With heavyweights,there’s never a sure thing. One misstep from neutral, one ill-considered roll from bottom, and BOOM! Still, Swanson (13-2) is the man to beat. L-S’s Zac Shelley (5-1) is seeded second and Pequea Valley’s Nate Miller (11-0) takes the third seed. Seeded fourth, Hempfield’s Caleb Mussmon (18-2) may find himself in the position of determining the Black Knights’ team-scoring fate.

• Dave Byrne is an LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent who covers L-L wrestling. Email him at lonborg41@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @dbyrneman.