For the first time in years, there is no L-L League Class 2A wrestler one can point at and say, “Yep, he’s going to win the district championship.”

Which isn’t to say, when the dust settles Saturday night at Central Dauphin East High School, that there won’t be an L-L guy atop the medals stand.

Yes, Central Dauphin East. After 17 years of holding the 2A and 3A championships at one site, the 2A tournament is at CD East, while 3A gathers at Spring Grove High School.

Rather, it’s to say that, of the 34 locals who begin competition Friday afternoon, no one is a bet-the-house-lock to win gold.

A color other than gold? Most certainly!

At least 12 have a better than average chance to medal in a tournament loaded with talent.

Speaking of talent: In the 80-plus year history of the District Three championships, only 14 wrestlers have closed their careers as 4-time District champions.

Bishop McDevitt 120-pounder Nate Smith (as well as Manheim Central 120-pounder Will Betancourt in 3A) is poised to join that group.

Smith won at 106 and 113 prior to taking the title at 120 last year and is the prohibitive favorite to successfully defend that championship.

Here’s a look at the local’s chances and an overview of the tournament standouts.

106 — Pequea Valley’s Liam McGinley is bracketed with West Perry’s Deven Jackson, opposite Brandywine Heights’ Jacob Deysher.

113 — Annville-Cleona’s two-time medalist Matt Inman and Lancaster Catholic’s Eric Howe (7th last year) are in with Littlestown’s Connor Brown, a two-time medalist at 106, and Newport’s Ganon Smith, 5th at ‘6.

126 — Elco’s Trenton Brubaker is looking at a semifinal match with Biglerville’s Levi Haines, who won at 106 last year. That is, if he negotiates a quarterfinal scrum with Upper Dauphin three-time medalist Ethan Paul.

132 — Northern Lebanon’s Brandon Breidegan is a district veteran, having medaled three times, and sits pretty in the bottom half of the draw.

The upper half is a bloodbath with East Pennsboro’s Adam Jacob, third at 106 in 3A and the returning 113-pound champion, Luke Fegley of Middletown, a two-time medalist and runner-up at 113, and Hamburg’s two-time medalist Kyle Vernon.

138 — Three-time medalists Patrick Demark of Trinity and Blake Showers of Biglerville and two-time medalists Matthew Deysher of Brandywine and Dalton Gimbor of Hamburg stand out. Catholic’s Caden Droege and Elco’s Keegan Donmoyer look to earn their way.

145 — Octorara sophomore Michael Trainor is bracketed with Newport’s Dorian Gonzalez, third at 113 and 132, second at 120.

152 — If Northern Lebanon’s Nick Winters, the returning runner-up here, is healthy he joins defending champion and three-time medalist Trenton Harder of Bermudian Springs and McDevitt’s two-time 138-pound champion Tyler Martin in a battle royale.

160 — Catholic’s Mason McClair looks to gain traction against a pair of returning eighth-place medalists, West Perry’s Tyler Wonders at 170, Camp Hill’s Max Delaye at 160.

While 170, 182 and 195 are arid landscapes for the locals, notable are Camp Hill’s Sean Getty at 170, McDevitt Freshman Riley Robell at 182 and Newport’s Ethan Rode at 195.

Getty lost to Pequea’s Gabe Miller in the finals last year. Robell has opened eyes and Rode dropped to 195 after winning the title at 220 last year.

220 — Elco’s Bailey Beamesderfer, seventh at 220 last year, is bracketed with McDevitt’s Devyn Clair.

285 — Octorara’s Paul Orner, sixth here last year could rise out of the lower bracket to face Fairfield’s Jake Moyer, who placed seventh.