After preseason practice and conditioning, it’s finally time for Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers to step up to the blocks. The 2019-20 season officially gets underway today, with 11 schools competiting in nonleague meets.
Here are five things to keep an eye on as the swimmers take their marks.
MVP
Each of the last three L-L girls Most Valuable swimmers have gone on to repeat the following year. Will Conestoga Valley’s Karli Raasch be next?
As a sophomore, she won league gold in the 200 IM (2:09.87) and the 500 freestyle (5:13.72), silver as part of the Buckskins’ 400 freestyle relay and swam in the fourth-place 200 freestyle relay. At districts, Raasch won bronze in the IM (2:07.50) and the 100 butterfly (57.01) before becoming one of just three area girls to swim in the Class 3A state finals, finishing 16th in the fly (58.17).
Unseating the champs
Raasch won’t be the only one out to defend a title.
Manheim Township and Ephrata have been in control of girls swimming in recent years, with Township winning consecutive Section One titles and Ephrata picking up its third straight Section Two crown last year. Both squads suffered big losses to graduation, but have depth, including experienced underclassmen: Township’s Gabby Stramara broke the league record and took gold in the fly (55.27) before swimming the event at states, while Alyssa Fedorshak led Ephrata and picked up bronze in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle.
Defending league champion Warwick must deal with a small roster, but it didn’t stop the Warriors from surprising in the last event to win their second straight L-L title last year.
On the boys’ side, Section Two should once again be a close battle between CV and Cocalico. It all came down to one event last season, making this year’s Jan. 27 meeting in the regular season final at the Ephrata Rec Center all that much more intriguing.
Coaching changes
There will be a pair of familiar faces in new places this fall, including Kate Rohrbaugh, who takes over for Brittany Bertoli at Hempfield. Bertoli led the Black Knights for two seasons, while Rohrbaugh spent the last four at Lampeter-Strasburg.
Kylie Turner will step in at L-S, returning to the L-L after coacing at Pocono Mountain East last winter, and helping the Cocalico boys claim the 2017-18 Section Two title in her lone season with the Eagles.
Diving
For the first time since 2014, the L-L had multiple divers qualify for the PIAA championships last season. Three of those four divers will be back this season and looking to use that experience to climb up the medal podium.
Elizabethtown senior Kierstan Lentz has reached states in each of her first three seasons, improving from 21st as a junior to 14th overall in Class 3A last season. Evie Altland, who attends Lancaster Country Day and competes for McCaskey, won district bronze and finished 20th in her first state appearance as a junior.
Manheim Township’s Nico Billoni became the first area boy to qualify for states in seven years by finishing fourth in his first district appearance. As just a sophomore, he finished 23rd at states.
Postseason
The league championships will be held at Wilson’s Roy G. Snyder Natatorium on Feb. 7-8 and follow the schedule introduced last year, with boys and girls swimming on both Friday and Saturday.
Starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 7, swimmers will compete in the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and the 200 freestyle relay. Competition will resume at 5 p.m. the next day with the 100 and 500 freestyles, the 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay.
The District Three diving championships will be back at Wilson on Feb. 22, while the swimming championships will be at Cumberland Valley on Feb. 28-29. The state championships will be at Bucknell University on March 11-14.