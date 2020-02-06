The postseason is finally upon us.
Area swimmers will head to Wilson’s Roy G. Snyder Natatorium this weekend for the Lancaster-Lebanon League championships and their first shot at swimming gold.
Like last season, both the girls and boys championships will be held over the course of two days with alternating events, starting with the girls. The competition will begin Friday at 7 p.m. with the 200 medley relay, the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle relay.
The meet will conclude at 5 p.m. Saturday with the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and the 400 freestyle relay.
Here are five things to keep an eye on as the swimmers step up to the blocks.
Manheim Township
The Blue Streaks have entered the L-L championships as the favorite in recent years, and this season is no different. Both squads cruised through undefeated regular seasons, showcasing speed and depth that will be hard to beat this weekend.
The Township boys have their eyes on a third straight league title after an 85-point victory last year, and hold the top seed in all three relays and 16 spots in the final heats of the eight individual events.
The Township girls enter the meet as the No. 1 seed in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays and 14 of the top eight spots in individual events. The Blue Streaks will also have some extra motivation after again falling to three-time defending champion Warwick in the 400 freestyle relay last season.
Boys Seedings | Girls Seedings
Non-league
Expect to see quite a lot of competitors from six schools that don’t field swim teams in the L-L League. A combined 14 swimmers from “non-league” schools have earned spots among the top eight seeds in both the boys and girls championships.
Donegal leads the way with six of the top seeds, including Claire O’Neill in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke, Jake Houck in the 100 butterfly and the 100 freestyle, Ethan Shonk in the 100 backstroke and Jordynn Park in the 100 breaststroke.
Boys 100 breaststroke
The last two L-L champions in the breaststroke, Cedar Crest’s Logan Smith and Cocalico’s Zach Sherk, will face off on Saturday. Smith took gold last year, winning in a league-record time of 58.20. The previous record was set a year earlier, when Sherk won in 58.25.
Sherk had to miss the league meet last year because of illness, but went on to win District Three Class 2A gold and PIAA bronze in the event. Smith matched the district gold in Class 3A before finishing 10th at states.
This year, Smith boasts the top seed at leagues with a qualifying time of 58.77, while Sherk is second (59.24)
Girls 100 butterfly
A year after breaking the league record to win the fly as a freshman, Stramara enters today’s event as the top seed. She won District Three Class 3A gold in the event before finishing eighth at states last year.
Sitting about a second behind her qualifying time is Park, who won Class 2A gold and finished 13th in the event at states. The Donegal junior finished second behind Stramara at leagues last year after winning gold as a freshman.
Record breakers
With the regular season ending without any new league records, L-L swimmers will have one final chance to leave their mark this weekend.
A combined five records were broken last year, while the top seed time in six events this season is within two seconds of either the league or meet record.