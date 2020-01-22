Lancaster-Lebanon League swimmers returned to the pool with four meets on Tuesday.

While the Penn Manor boys and Hempfield girls emerged victorious in the Section One showdown, here's a look at the day's Section Two results.

Boys

Lampeter-Strasburg 71, Manheim Central 70

The team of Ryan Smecker, Justin Miller, Kyle Spaulding and Andrew Reidenbaugh closed out the meet with a win in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.92) to claim Lampeter-Strasburg's (1-3 in Section Two, 1-6 overall) first win of the season. Smecker and Miller also won two individual events each, with Smecker swimming the 200 freestyle in 2:08.30 and the 100 butterfly in 1:07.42 and Miller clocking in at 2:20.75 in the 200 IM and 1:04.27 in the 100 backstroke.

Maxwell Gehman was a double winner for visiting Central (0-4, 0-8), taking the 50 (22.58) and 100 (51.87) freestyles.

Elizabethtown 122, Conestoga Valley 47

Sam Azzalina was a double winner for host E-town (3-1, 6-3), clocking in at 2:22.06 in the 200 IM and 1:06.67 in the 100 breaststroke.

CV (1-3, 1-6) earned a pair of five-second wins, with Micah Leaman swimming the 100 backstroke in 59.44 and Joshua Proch swimming the 100 fly in 1:02.18.

Cocalico 88, Lancaster Catholic 82

Cocalico (3-0, 5-1) fell behind after the 200 IM, bu Zach Sherk's win in the 50 freestyle (22.62) gave the visiting Eagles a lead they would not relinquish. Sherk also won the 100 breaststroke, while Ryan Brubaker, who added big points with a third-place finish in the 50, won the 100 backstroke (1:04.92).

Casimir Mikula won the 200 freestyle (1:59.68) for Lancaster Catholic (2-2, 3-4) to briefly tie the meet before adding the top time in the 500 freestyle (5:19.34). The sophomore also teammed with Kevin Draeger, Scott Moore and Ben Young to close out the meet with a time of 3:41.50 in the 400 freestyle relay.

Girls

Lampeter-Strasburg 129, Manheim Central 34

L-S won all 11 events at home to remain undefeated and atop the section standings. Double winners for the Pioneers () included Kara Scranton (2:09.32 in the 200 freestyle, 58.09 in the 100 freestyle), Elizabeth Horner (2:17.98 in the 200 IM, 1:03.84 in the 100 backstroke) and Catherine Horner (1:03.86 in the fly, 1:14.43 in the 100 breaststroke).

Central fell to with the loss.

Elizabethtown 109, Conestoga Valley 61

E-town (3-1, 6-3) finished second and third in five events and swept the 100 freestyle and the 100 backstroke to pick up the win at home. Sierra Kapcsos led the way in the 100 free (59.99) and also took first in the 50 free (26.99), while Gabby Walsh led the backstroke (1:04.04), winning by seven seconds.

While unable to match the Bears' depth, CV (1-3, 2-5) got impressive wins from Sarah Marston and Karli Raasch. Marston took the 500 freestyle (5:35.52) by nearly 25 seconds and the 200 IM (2:22.42) by 15 seconds and Raasch won the 200 freestyle (2:05.07) by 11 seconds before winning the fly (1:01.58).

Lancaster Catholic 94, Cocalico 70

Maxine Rann posted a five-second win in the 200 IM (2:46.63) for Lancaster Catholic (2-2, 2-5), while Maria DeTrempe touched three seconds ahead of the competition in the 100 backstroke (1:17.87). The duo closed the meet with Katie Miller and Isabelle Caramenico to win the 400 freestyle relay (4:25.19).

Elise Westhafer first of two wins — swimming the 200 freestyle in 2:07.70 — kept Cocalico (1-2, 1-5) within six points, but the visiting Eagles couldn't close the gap. Westhafer also took the 500 freestyle (5:43.11).