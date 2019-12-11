The season officially got underway with six non-league meets on Tuesday.

Take a closer look at the day's results below.

Boys

Cocalico 82, Warwick 80

It all came down to the final event at the Lititz Rec Center, with Cocalico's team of Nic Molignoni, Ryan Brubaker, Andrew Zimmerman and Robert Gehman clinching the win with a 3:35.33 finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Zach Sherk added individual victories in the 50 freestyle (22.44) and the 100 breaststroke (1:03.47).

Theo Lance and James Moll led the way for Warwick. Lance won the 200 (1:54.09) and 500 (5:05.46) freestyles, while Moll took the 200 IM (2:05.23) and the 100 backstroke (57.80).

Swimming - Here is the ending of the final relay. Cocalico boys pull away to win the meet 82-80. Congrats to the Eagles. A remarkable effort by Warwick last night as they only had 7 healthy boys swimming. Warwick girls won 123-39. @dianapugs @BruceMorgan8 @CocalicoSports pic.twitter.com/5acECpjDH1 — WarwickAthletics (@WarwickWarriors) December 11, 2019

Lancaster Catholic 94, Cedar Crest 72

Lancaster Catholic took the lead after the 100 butterfly, where Seve Flores (1:01.36) and Kevin Draeger (1:03.81) finished first and second, respectively. Flores also swam as part of the Crusaders' winning 200 (1:40.17) and 400 (3:39.44) freestyle relays.

Logan Smith won two events for Cedar Crest, swimming the 100 freestyle in 50.74 and the 200 freestyle in 1:52.04.

Manheim Township 137, Lampeter-Strasburg 29

Township broke two pool records at the L-S YMCA, with the 200 medley relay team of Elijah Gocotano, Luke Brandsema, Connor Sempsey and Jackson Prevost clocking in at 1:43.11 before Brandsema won the 100 breaststroke in 57.22.

Hempfield 130, Manheim Central 30

Xander Hughes was a double winner for the host Black Knights at the Hempfield recCenter, taking the 100-meter breaststroke (1:18.08) and the 100-meter butterfly (1:10.23).

Max Gehman picked up Central's lone win, clocking in at 25.78 in the 50-meter freestyle.

Elizabethtown 118, Milton Hershey 65

Sam and Ben Azzalina each won two events for visiting Elizabethtown. Sam touched in 24.38 in the 50 freestyle and 1:08.97 in the 100 breaststroke, while Ben claimed the 100 backstroke in 56.52 and the 100 butterfly in 56.78.

Ephrata 107, McCaskey 56

Girls

Warwick 123, Cocalico 39

Warwick won all 11 events with Melanie Hahn opening the meet with a 2:20.24 finish in the 200 IM and Kendall Eby following with a time of 2:05.89 in the 200 freestyle.

Cedar Crest 136, Lancaster Catholic 34

Cedar Crest won all 11 events, with Gabby Talys finishing first in the 50 (27.66) and the 200 (2:11.84) freestyles and Maddy Ortiz taking the 200 IM (2:25.50) and the 500 freestyle (5:48.27).

Leanna Smith finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:12.16) for Lancaster Catholic.

Elizabethtown 146, Milton Hershey 39

Lexi Fink and Brooke Heisey each won two events for visiting Elizabethtown. Fink took the 200 IM (2:23.96) and the 100 freestyle (59.58), while Heisey claimed the 200 (2:16.14) and 500 (6:02.76) freestyles.

Kierstan Lentz won the diving competition for the Bears, finishing with a score of 252.85.

All 6 dives from Milton Hershey 12/10/19 pic.twitter.com/4ukYBsG7l3 — Elizabethtown Diving (Kierstan Lentz) (@EtownDiving) December 11, 2019

Manheim Township 120, Lampeter-Strasburg 50

Township broke three L-S YMCA records, including Liz Perot's finish in the 500 freestyle (5:19.27) and Olivia Pyott's win in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.69). Perot also won the 200 freestyle (2:02.54), while Pyott teamed with Brynn Magrini, Gabby Stramara and Faith Forman to win the 200 medley relay with a record time of 1:51.09.

Catherine Horner won both events for L-S, breaking the pool record in the 100 backstroke (1:01.35) and taking the 50 freestyle (25.62).

Hempfield 135, Manheim Central 28

Hempfield won all 11 events, sweeping eight of them. Katie Yoder led the way in the 200 freestyle (2:23.15) and Cassandra Christoffel took the 200 IM (2:46.70).

Olivia Faulhaber finished second in the 50 freestyle (30.93) for Central.

Ephrata 97, McCaskey 68