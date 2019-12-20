The crossover portion of the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming schedule ended with six meets on Thursday.

Take a closer look at the non-league results below.

Boys

Cocalico 96, Cedar Crest 72

Andrew Zimmerman led visiting Cocalico (2-1), swimming in two winning relays and finishing first in the 200 freestyle (2:00.10) and the 100 butterfly (56.23).

In a battle of the previous two league breaststroke champions, who each broke the L-L record with their winning times, Cedar Crest's (1-3) Logan Smith (2018-19 champion) beat Cocalico's Zach Sherk (2017-18 champion) by nearly three seconds. Smith clocked in at 58.97, while teammate Braden Hain (1:04.05) edged fellow Falcon Aiden Meade by 0.11 seconds in the 100 backstroke.

McCaskey 84, Conestoga Valley 62

McCaskey swept the freestyle events, including wins from Christian Fulton in the 100 (49.94) and 200 (2:00.53) and Max Brewster in the 50 (23.41). Brewster also won the 100 backstroke (1:05.61) to lead the Red Tornado (1-2) to its first win of the season.

After swimming in the winning 200 medley relay (1:53.69) for CV (), Micah Leaman posted top times in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.14) and the 200 IM (2:06.69).

Elizabethtown 85, Warwick 81

E-town (3-1) had only one first-place finish, Ben Azzalina in the 50 freestyle (22.50), but leaned on its depth for the road win — Azzalina added a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke, while his brother Sam took second in the 50 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Theo Lance and James Moll were double winners for Warwick (1-3). Lance touched first in the 200 (1:50.20) and 500 (5:06.00) freestyles, while Moll took the 200 IM (2:07.20) and the 100 backstroke (55.36).

Manheim Township 128, Ephrata 48

Township stayed undefeated (4-0) behind a pair of double winners. Tyler Besnoff took the 200 (1:51.46) and 500 (5:04.31) freestyles, while Graham Calhoun won the 200 IM (2:06.90) and the 100 backstroke (56.40). Nico Billoni posted a final score of 220.15 in diving.

Thomas McGillan picked up Ephrata's (2-1) lone win, sprinting to a 22.36 finish in the 50 freestyle.

Penn Manor 125, Manheim Central 36

Pan Kunyu, Sam Lutter and Andrew Pursel each had two individual wins before teaming with Wesley Kendig to take the 400 freestyle relay (3:31.27) for Penn Manor (3-0). Kunyu took the 200 freestyle (1:54.01) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.75), Lutter claimed the 100 freestyle (49.25) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.96) and Pursel took the 50 (22.52) and 500 (5:26.64) freestyles.

Visiting Central (0-3) picked up its lone win in the 200 IM, with Max Gehman clocking in at 2:17.71.

Hempfield 131, Lampeter-Strasburg 21

Girls

Conestoga Valley 89, McCaskey 65

Sarah Marston and Karli Raasch led visiting CV (1-2) with two individual wins each. Marston took the 200 freestyle (1:59.04) by nearly 10 seconds and the 100 freestyle (56.05) by eight, while Raasch won the fly (1:02.23) and the 200 IM (2:17.58) by almost 12 seconds.

Corinne DeSyon won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.76) for McCaskey (0-3), while Dina Elsayed won the 500 freestyle (5:40.37) by more than a minute and a half.

Manheim Township 140, Ephrata 40

Host Township (4-0) took all 11 swimming events, while Erika Do won the diving competition with a score of 162.2. The Blue Streaks had four double winners, including Liz Perot, who opened the meet with a 2:01.51 finish in the 200 freestyle and later swam the 500 freestyle in 5:16.93.

Ephrata falls to 1-2 with the loss.

Penn Manor 131, Manheim Central 27

Penn Manor (2-1) won all 11 events, led by a trio of double winners. Jordyn Kending finished first in the 100 (1:00.35) and 200 (2:12.74) freestyles, Avery Groff was first in the 200 IM (2:22.74) and 100 fly (1:04.97) and Kailey Stoner took the 50 freestyle (27.06) and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.64).

Olivia Faulhaber finished second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle for Central (0-3), while Kaylin Jury added third-place finishes in the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Cedar Crest 127, Cocalico 39

Gabby Tales and Emily Beard led host Cedar Crest (4-0), each swimming in two winning relays and taking first place in two individual events. Talys touched first in the 200 IM (2:26.27) and the 500 freestyle (5:24.08), while Beard claimed the 50 freestyle (26.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.52).

Cocalico's (0-3) lone win came from Elise Westhafer in the 100 fly (1:07.92).

Warwick 108, Elizabethtown 62

Jenna Ober was a double winner for host Warwick (4-0), clocking in at 5:38.63 in the 500 freestyle and 1:15.28 in the 100 breaststroke, just 0.1 seconds ahead of teammate Sophie Brandwene

E-town (2-2) got two wins from Gabby Walsh, who took the 100 backstroke (1:03.08) and edged Warwick's Lydia Hocker by 0.1 seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:12.10).

Hempfield 93, Lampeter-Strasburg 77