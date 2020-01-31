The Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming regular season came to an end with two meets on Thursday.
While Lampeter-Strasburg and McCaskey split their non-league matchup, Ephrata swept Lancaster Catholic at F&M, clinching the Section Two boys title for the Mounts.
Take a closer look at the results below.
Section Two
The Ephrata boys officially clinched the program's first section title with a 98-72 win over host Lancaster Catholic.
Thomas McGillan and Chad Jones each had two wins for Ephrata (6-0, 8-1), which had previously never finished higher than third in the section. McGillan won the 200 freestyle (1:47.58) by eights seconds and took the 50 freestyle (22.77), while Jones sped to a 12-second victory in the 200 IM (2:07.06) and also finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.10).
Lancaster Catholic's (3-3, 4-5) Casimir Mikula posted a 12-second win of his own, swimming the 500 freestyle in 5:09.91. Ben Young earned the Crusaders' other win, edging Ephrata's Lucas Knopsnyder by 0.12 seconds to win the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.44.
Ephrata completed the sweep with a 117-52 win over Lancaster Catholic in the girls' meet.
Mary Campbell and Maddy Fritz won two events each for Ephrata (4-2, 5-4), with Campbell touching first in the 50 (26.85) and 500 (6:02.08) freestyles, while Fritz took the 100 freestyle (58.87) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.35).
Leanna Smith earned Lancaster Catholic's (2-4, 2-7) only win, clocking in at 1:10.27 in the 100 fly.
Congrats to the @GoEHSMounts Boys Swim Team for capturing the 2019/2020 LL Section II Championship!! #GoMounts #WinAllDay pic.twitter.com/yp3c6iGHSP— Kristopher Miller (@krismiller1022) January 31, 2020
Non-League
Two days after winning the Section Two title, the L-S girls (8-2) wrapped their season up with a 105-60 win over visiting McCaskey.
Kara Scranton led the way as L-S picked up its seventh-straight win, finishing first in the 200 IM (2:21.25) and the 100 fly (1:05.06), while Catherine Horner claimed a 13-second win in the 200 freestyle (2:06.44). The pair also bookended the Pioneers' winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Alexa Alhadeff was a double winner for McCaskey (1-9), clocking in at 1:00.09 in the 100 freestyle and 1:08.23 in the 100 backstroke after leading off the winning 200 medley relay. Dina Elsayed sped past the competition in the 500 freestyle (5:39.04), winning by 36 seconds for the Red Tornado.
The McCaskey boys swam to their third win of the season, 78-62 at the L-S YMCA.
Max Brewster and Owen Woodard were double winners for the Red Tornado (3-7). Brewster touched first in the 100 (54.95) and 200 (1:59.60) freestyles, while Woodard clocked in at 59.67 in the 100 backstroke and 57.43 in the 100 fly.
For L-S (1-9), Andrew Reidenbaugh won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.388 and Kyle Spaulding took the 500 freestyle in 5:46.21, winning the event by 37 seconds.