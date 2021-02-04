Like everything else, the Lancaster-Lebanon League swimming championships will have a different look to them this weekend.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, keeping the numbers low is one priority, so the genders are broken up this year. The girls hit the pool Friday, with races starting at 6 p.m. The boys will begin competition at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In addition, the number of entries has been reduced to only the top eight in each event, relays and individual.

"It's so hard and so unfair," said Allison Kreider, who coaches independent swimmers from Donegal and Columbia. "Winter sports —basketball and swimming — really got a double-whammy. Basketball and swimming got shut down last year and we really haven't had a full season this year. Then, leagues got reduced."

While Kreider said it is a disadvantage in both competitive opportunity and overall enjoyment, she understands why the decisions were made. She and her fellow coaches will do what they can to make it a positive experience.

Still, Donegal swimmers will be at the ready, including a pair that enter as top seeds in two events. Senior Jordynn Park hopes to defend her league and District Three Class 2A titles, as well as her awarded PIAA title in the 100-yard breaststroke. She is also the top seed in the 100 butterfly.

Junior teammate Ethan Shonk holds the top spot in the boys 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

"I know he's always had it in him. The light bulb went on for him," Kreider said of Shonk. "He's such a delight. He really wants to do well. He's not letting COVID hurt him at all and is trying to make the best of it."

Another independent swimmer, Addie Scott of Solanco, is looking for big things. The sophomore has two top seeds entering Friday's girls meet, the 200 and 100 freestyles.

Manheim Township has six overall top seeds, four boys and two girls.

In addition to four boys top seeds —including senior Thomas McGillan in both the 50 and 100 free — Ephrata has another in the girls.

Warwick is seeded No. 1 in four of the girls events, including the 200 and 400 free relays.

Even with a reduced field, there will be several new faces, including some high seeds, led by freshmen Melanie Hahn of Warwick and Ethan Lloyd of Ephrata.

Hahn is the top seed in the girls 200 individual medley and second in the 100 freestyle. Lloyd is tops in the boys 500 free and second in the IM as at least 10 rookies will make their league championship debuts.

"The final times will be interesting, as more swimmers are tapering for leagues in hopes of making it to districts," Hempfield coach Kate Rohrbaugh said. "But we all know that the success of a taper depends on the strength of the regular season workload, which has been off for most kids this season.

"I'm guessing we won't see the same time drops as last season, but hopefully it'll be enough for the L-L League to have a good showing at the district meet."

Although the unusual season may prevent records from being set, expect enough fast times to make it a fun meet.

Regardless of how things go, Warwick coach Mark Daum is quick to congratulate everyone involved.

"All swimmers and coaches on all the teams who have made it to this point in the season deserve a special shout out from everyone for their perseverance, dedication and commitment despite everything they have been presented with this past year," he said.